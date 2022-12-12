﻿
COVID-19

COVID-19 itinerary card to be abolished from Tuesday

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  12:43 UTC+8, 2022-12-12       0
The system, once used for checking the travel history of people in the country, will be officially taken offline from Tuesday to further ease the COVID-19 controls.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  12:43 UTC+8, 2022-12-12       0
COVID-19 itinerary card to be abolished from Tuesday
Imaginechina

China's itinerary card, used for tracing the travel history of people in the country, will be retired from Tuesday to further ease the COVID-19 controls, an official statement said on Monday.

The "Communications Itinerary Card", which tracks whether someone has been to a high-risk area based on their phone signal, will go offline at 12am Tuesday, according to an official WeChat post, after more than two years in operation.

"All channels to get the itinerary card such as text messages, web pages, WeChat mini app, Alipay mini app and app will go offline at the same time," the statement said.

First rolled out in 2020 with a system that mark users' predicted level of COVID exposure, the Itinerary Card was tweaked multiple times before a final change this year shortened the tracking period from 14 to seven days.

Source: Agencies   Editor: Shen Ke
Alipay
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     