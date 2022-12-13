﻿
COVID-19

Medicine delivery becomes convenient with user-friendly apps

Ding Yining
  21:59 UTC+8, 2022-12-13       0
With medicine sales increasing due to new COVID-19 conditions, delivery services are increasing their range, while delivery apps are becoming more streamlined and user-friendly.
Online consultancy service for home care are offered on major digital service sites.

On-demand delivery service providers have improved capabilities in major cities for medicine and anti-fever treatment to ensure self diagnosis and home care for COVID-19.

In Shanghai and seven other cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Nanjing and Chengdu, Meituan has expanded its on-demand delivery radius for medicine to connect with citywide pharmacies, reaching further than the previous 3 to 5 kilometers.

Customers can also use Meituan's errand service for riders to pick up medicine.

In Beijing, it's handling about 1,500 drug delivery orders on an average day.

A Meituan rider picks up medicine from a pharmacy.

An elderly-assistance section was launched on Alibaba's lifestyle service site Ele.me earlier this week.

Online consultancy more than doubled over the past week for chronic disease and the new section provides one-stop purchase for common chronic disease treatment.

A elderly-friendly dial-in service has been launched which allows customer service staff to help with the drug-purchasing procedure.

Ele.me offers a one-click service hotline for the elderly.

Online shopping platforms and delivery service like JD Daojia and Ele.me have been offering combo packs for pandemic prevention materials.

On JD Daojia's service, five combo packs of common disinfection products and medical equipment for self-diagnosis and treatment are available, covering over 60,000 pharmacies in 400 plus cities.

Sales volume of flu and cold treatment, pediatric drugs and painkillers has jumped five times over the past week on JD Daojia.

It has connected with pharmacy chains such as Nepstar, Lbx Pharmacy Chain, Golden Elephant Pharmacy, Yifeng Pharmacy Co to ensure ample supply for antigen tests, and vitamin C supplements.

A Dada delivery rider picks up a pharmacy delivery.

