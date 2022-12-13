﻿
COVID-19

Two anti-COVID medicines start selling online

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  22:00 UTC+8, 2022-12-13       0
A Chinese health-care platform has started selling Pfizer's oral COVID-19 medicine Paxlovid while Henan Genuine Biotech Co's Azvudine will be available online imminently.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  22:00 UTC+8, 2022-12-13       0
Two anti-COVID medicines start selling online
Jiemian.com

Paxlovid is priced at 2,980 yuan (US$427) per box on 111.com.

A Chinese health-care platform has started selling Pfizer's oral COVID-19 medicine Paxlovid while Henan Genuine Biotech Co's Azvudine will be available online imminently, news portal Jiemian.com reported on Tuesday.

People can purchase the Pfizer medication on the 111.com app if they submit a positive COVID-19 test result. Both antigen-test and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results can be used as valid proof.

Paxlovid is priced at 2,980 yuan (US$427) per box on 111.com, and will be dispatched on the day of purchase if the order is placed before 6pm, according to the company's Beijing warehouse.

The pills sold out just over half an hour after the listing was reported in media, the platform's customer service said.

Meanwhile, Fosun Pharma, the exclusive marketer of the domestically made Azvudine, another oral COVID drug, confirmed that the medication will start selling on JD.com and jianke.com.

Paxlovid was approved by China in February and Azvudine was approved in July. They have been available through hospitals to treat high-risk patients in several provinces.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Pfizer
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     