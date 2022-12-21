How to use the "COVID-19 medicine mutual aid"?

The COVID-19 medicine mutual aid platform (新冠防护药物公益互助) is launched on WeChat for users to share urgently needed cold medication as infections soar.

Leading Chinese Internet giant Tencent said they have launched a COVID-19 medicine mutual aid platform (新冠防护药物公益互助) on its WeChat, for users to share urgently needed medicines.

Due to the surge of infections and the shortage of COVID-19 medicine across China, the government advocates for people to share the related medicine.

In response to the initiative, Tencent Travel Service and Tencent Maps have introduced the platform encouraging people to help each other and ease the current shortage of drugs.

How to use it?

Once you have scanned the QR code in the picture above, you will be taken to the following screen.



If you need medicine, you can click on "For request" to quickly fill in the relevant information.



If you have spare medicines, you can click on "For help" and fill in the information about the medicine you have.

You can also check the "Request information" and "Help information" on the home page to match the nearest demands and aids based on Tencent maps' location services.

Medicines on the product are only on the list issued by the HNC and not prescription medicines, Tencent said.

Additionally, the product offers a virtual number to maximize the security of personal information, and more service providers are coming soon, including public service organizations and pharmaceutical manufacturers, according to Tencent.