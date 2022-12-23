German vaccine doses for German expats arrive in China

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier this month that China and Germany had reached an agreement for German vaccines to be administered to German expatriates in China.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co and BioNTech announced that approximately 11,500 doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines shipped from Germany arrived in Beijing, China on Wednesday.

The delivery contains both the companies' Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine and the monovalent COVID-19 vaccine, according to a joint statement released on Thursday.

The doses are expected to be available in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenyang and Chengdu.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier this month that China and Germany had reached an agreement for German vaccines to be administered to German expatriates in China.

Relevant arrangements would be discussed and implemented by the two sides, according to foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning.



Fosun Pharma and BioNTech reached a strategic collaboration in 2020 to develop and commercialize BioNTech's mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in China.

The mRNA COVID-19 vaccine was granted full approval in Hong Kong earlier this month following the emergency use authorization in January 2021 and special import authorizations in Macau (February 2021) and Taiwan (July 2021).

Sean Marett, chief business and commercial officer at BioNTech, noted that the arrival of the vaccine doses in China is a great milestone for the two companies' efforts to address this pandemic.

"With the guidance and support of the relevant national authorities, the R&D and clinical trial of our mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in China have been executed rapidly," said Li Shengli, executive president and chief growth officer of Fosun Pharma.

"We are glad to be working with BioNTech to provide vaccination to German expatriates living in China, which is another milestone in our global collaboration in fighting the COVID pandemic," he added.