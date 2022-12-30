China grants conditional approval for Merck's COVID-19 drug

China has activated special approval procedures and granted conditional approval for the import registration of Merck's COVID-19 treatment Molnupiravir.

China has activated special approval procedures and granted conditional approval for the import registration of Merck's COVID-19 treatment Molnupiravir, the National Medical Products Administration said Friday.

Molnupiravir, developed by Merck & Co., Inc., is a small-molecule oral drug for adult patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms and a high risk of progressing to severe cases, according to the administration.

It can be given to patients who, for instance, are elderly, overweight, or have chronic renal diseases, diabetes, severe cardiovascular diseases, and chronic lung diseases.

The administration asked the drug's marketing authorization holder to continue relevant research, fulfil conditional requirements within the specified time, and submit follow-up research results promptly.