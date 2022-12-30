Who need lung scans and should go to hospital?

If people having fever do not improve after taking medication, or if there is no improvement after seven days of the onset of COVID symptoms, a CT scan should be scheduled.

COVID-19 patients can consider having a computerized tomography (CT) scan to check if their lungs get infected, but it is not necessary for all positive cases.

Radiology and respiratory experts suggested precautions to take for suspected lung infections and whether a CT scan is required.

If people having fever do not improve after taking medication, or if there is no improvement after seven days of the onset of COVID symptoms, a CT scan should be scheduled.

Lung infections can be caused by a variety of factors other than SARS-CoV-2, and determining the source of pneumonia needs a battery of tests, scans and diagnostics.

Pneumonia may also be caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza viruses.

Cautions for the elderly and those with underlying diseases

Keep a fingertip pulse oximeter ready to monitor the blood oxygen saturation levels.



When resting oxygen saturation readings drop below 93 percent, one should contact medical service providers.



In the resting state if there is shortness of breath and accelerated heart rate, the body may be lacking oxygen and patients should promptly seek medical attention.

Liu Xiaohong, deputy director of the Radiology Department at the Shanghai No. 8 People's Hospital

The relationship between coughing and pneumonia

Coughing does not necessarily mean that there is a problem with the lungs, and the severity of the cough does not necessarily reflect the severity of pneumonia.

Many patients will cough for a while even after other COVID symptoms have improved and PCR or antigen tests return negative.

Most patients can get over the cough symptoms, so there is no need to be overly anxious. If the cough is frequent and violent and affects the sleep, it is recommended to use cough suppressants to treat the symptoms.

Go to hospital if the patient has the following symptoms and vital signs:

Accelerated respiratory rate, especially for high-risk groups. If the respiratory rate exceeds 30 breaths per minute or even higher, one should be cautious.



Shortness of breath. Especially, if the symptoms of chest tightness and shortness of breath become severe after physical activity.



The aggravation of existing symptoms such as chest tightness and chest pain.



Blood oxygen saturation levels below 93 percent. If you keep a fingerclip oximeter to monitor the oxygen saturation, consider the possibility of a serious lung infection when the reading drops below 93 percent.



Zhang Ruifeng, director of Department of Respiratory and ritical Care Medicine, Southeast University Zhongda Hospital