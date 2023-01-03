Paxlovid now available at city community hospitals

The anti-COVID-19 drug Paxlovid, developed by American pharma giant Pfizer, is now available at community-based medical institutions in Shanghai.

A staffer at Dapuqiao Subdistrct Health Care Service Center in downtown Huangpu District told Shanghai Daily on Tuesday that the drug, developed by American pharma giant Pfizer, is available for clinical use but only for elderly COVID-19 patients at high risk of becoming critically ill.

Health care centers in Huangpu's Yuyuan Subdistrict and Malu Town of suburban Jiading District have also put Paxlovid into clinical use, according to Thepaper.cn.