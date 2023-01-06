No on-arrival PCR test, central quarantine for inbound travelers

Inbound travelers are still required to take a polymerase chain reaction test 48 hours before departure.

Imaginechina

Starting from Sunday, Shanghai will optimize the management measures for travelers from abroad following the downgrading of COVID-19 in China from Category A to Category B.



The measures will be adjusted further according to the national policies.

1. PCR test

Inbound travelers are required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 48 hours before departure and can travel to China only if the results are negative.

2. No central quarantine

On-arrival nucleic acid testing and central quarantine will be canceled. Inbound travelers can move freely if their health declaration and customs inspections have no abnormalities.



Travelers who have a fever should get an antigen test on the spot. Those who test positive can quarantine at home or any other local accommodation if they have no or mild symptoms and no severe underlying diseases. Otherwise, they will be advised to go to the hospital.

Those currently in central quarantine will receive a PCR test on Saturday. People who test positive can choose to be quarantined at home, at a local accommodation, or in a hospital.

Those testing negative can end their quarantine and move freely.

3. Health codes

The health codes for inbound travelers will be abolished on Sunday.