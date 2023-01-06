﻿
COVID-19

No more free PCR tests in Shanghai from Sunday

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:31 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
Shanghai will stop offering free nucleic acid testing services from Sunday, when an individual single-tube test will be available for 16 yuan (US$2.33).
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  22:31 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
No more free PCR tests in Shanghai from Sunday
Imaginechina

A local resident does a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at a regular kiosk in Shanghai.

Shanghai will stop offering free nucleic acid testing services from Sunday, when an individual single-tube test will be available for 16 yuan (US$2.33), the city's COVID-19 prevention and control authority said on Friday.

Each district has publicized the list of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) sample collection sites along with their opening hours on Shanghaifabu, the city government's official WeChat account.

About 20 hospitals and third-party PCR testing institutes across the city can issue test reports in English. The cost for the test is the same as at other sites, but the translation or mail service may lead to additional charges.

The PCR testing required at local hospitals for diagnosis can be paid through the medical insurance.

Shanghai set up around 15,000 regular PCR sample collection sites with free testing services since the city emerged from its long COVID-19 lockdown in June 2022.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     