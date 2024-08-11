Uni tour helps students establish life goals

Eighty nine primary school students from families of migrant workers in Shanghai participated in a summer camp at Shanghai University of Finance and Economics on Friday.

They got to experience university life and learnt about economics and finance.



The camp, entitled "Walking with Light," a long-standing project run by students from the university, aims to provide a platform for the children of migrant workers in the city for off-campus study, exchanges and overall growth.

This year, the university established a team of 16 students and five teachers to serve the participants. They organized a variety of activities for the students, including fun games, campus tours, expert lectures, and talks with senior students – all designed to enhance the children's understanding of university life and to help them establish firmer life goals and future plans.

Professor Chen Yuanyuan, deputy dean of the School of Economics and chief adviser of the project, opened the camp with a speech outlining the team's founding purpose and its 16 years of engagement with successive generations of children.

She shared a touching story about a former participant, Xiao Jia, who recently fulfilled her dream of attending SUFE, highlighting the lasting impact of the camp.

"I hope this summer camp experience will plant a seed of a dream for the future in your heart, help you set your own goal, and encourage you to work hard to make it come true," she said. "I believe that every student will have a bright future."

In the university's spacious gymnasium, the children engaged in a series of entertaining games, such as "Endless Circle (hoop passing)," "Connect Five," and "Draw and Guess," which challenged both their individual and team skills.

Professor Huang Zhenxing from SUFE's School of Economics delivered a lecture titled "Financial Literacy in Everyday Life," making complex concepts accessible and engaging through interactive activities. In one session, the students played the role of livestreamers, who need to make all the decisions ranging from pricing to sales.

The students also toured the university's campus, including its history museum and the Currency Museum, gaining insights into the university's rich history and cultural heritage.