Book tells story of city's leading educator

A book has been published in honor of Zhang Huili, founder of Aurora Education Group, for her contribution to the development of private education in Shanghai.

"From Dawn to Light," written by Shanghai writer Dong Yu, tells the story of how Dong braved all kinds of difficulties to develop a school in a longtang (neighborhood) into an education group integrating preschool education, basic education, vocational education, higher education and lifelong education.

Her career story over the past four decades showcases the development of China's private education from nascent to mature, and from local to international.

As this year, China celebrated the 40th Teachers' Day and Aurora Education also celebrated the 40th anniversary of its founding, Zhang also lead new teachers at Shanghai Aurora College to take a swearing in oath.

Zhang Shen, Zhang's daughter and current chairwoman of Aurora Education, said she will carry on her mother's mission to cultivate more outstanding talents and promote the development of education.