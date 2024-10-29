﻿
A poem about poems: a moment of introspection

Yu Lexuan
Reading a poem is like gazing through a window, witnessing passion and pain, joy and sorrow.
Introduction

Reading a poem is like gazing through a window,

Witnessing passion and pain, joy and sorrow.

What's more in their panes, a faint reflection,

A familiar visage, a moment of introspection.

Epic Poems: Homer and Virgil

Poetry started with long stories of epic heroes,

Facing fierce trials and fighting fearsome foes.

Odysseus travels to uncharted distant shores,

While Aeneas battles fate amidst enemies' roars.

William Shakespeare

The bard's sweet words are like "a summer's day,"

In the fourteen lines of love, our hearts stir and sway,

Each line carefully crafted with perfect rhythm and rhyme,

These sonnets have endured through generations of time.

John Donne

The metaphysical's hymns, sermons, and meditations profound,

Emerge meaningful truths and introspections unbound.

"No Man Is an Island" is humanity's metaphor, or a "conceit,"

With simple verses, he unites complex themes so discreet.

William Wordsworth

In a tranquil valley where daffodils sway in the breeze,

Above Tintern abbey with cliffs, hills, streams, and trees,

With a childlike wonder and nature's sweet grace,

The nature poet reveals to us the soul's sacred space.

Edgar Allan Poe

Once upon a midnight dreary, with a raven's loud cry,

"Nevermore" echoes, and both his lover and hope die.

With the ballads' haunting rhymes and melodic beats,

In its refrain, the darkness and melancholy repeats.

Walt Whitman

"The Bard of Democracy" breaks constraints of traditional norm,

In "songs of myself" he takes a fluid and conversational form.

He sings of democracy and freedom in more than just politics,

He celebrates individuality, that every person is a unique mix.

Emily Dickinson

In quiet rooms she penned themes abstract like death,

With every dash in the lines marking every breath.

In her elegant piece "Hope is a thing with feathers,"

The bird of hope soars through storms untethered.

Robert Frost

With the inevitable regret coming from "the road not taken,"

And the dangers of both "fire and ice" in the world we live in,

"Stopping by the woods" and contemplating responsibility,

The beauty of nature mirroring the themes of humanity.

William Carlos Williams

The beauty of the commonplace found in lines so terse,

Capturing ordinary objects in casual yet vivid free verse.

In glass, plums, wheelbarrows, every line is a snapshot,

Revealing the unique wonders in what each life has brought.

Langston Hughes

He is "the darker brother," facing injustice and dreams deferred,

Yet his words ignite, the hope to unite the races undeterred.

Shedding light on their plight, the white treating them unfair,

Yet their dignity upright, racial equality and justice he declares.

Conclusion

We owe it to these poets, who, with their passionate flow,

Reveal to us emotions and realities we did not know.

The words like echoes resonate with the depths of our soul,

Reading these lines of rhythm, we find ourselves whole.

Ti Gong

Yu Lexuan is a student at Shanghai Foreign Language School Affiliated to SISU.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
