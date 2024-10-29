﻿
Feature / Education

Integrating technology in early learning

Sheena Eve Rubet
  11:24 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0
It's important to use technology responsibly and mindfully, while also preparing young learners to do the same.
Sheena Eve Rubet
  11:24 UTC+8, 2024-10-29       0

This year, the annual Association of China and Mongolia International Schools Technology Conference was held at Renaissance College in Hong Kong on October 19-20, where I had the pleasure of being a presenter.

The experience was nothing short of enlightening, filled with engaging workshops and discussions facilitated through the Whova App, allowing participants and speakers to tailor their schedules to their interests. Educators from diverse nationalities and regions across China came together to foster a rich environment for collaboration and idea exchange.

In my own session, I focused on how to integrate technology into early learning and elementary environments meaningfully.

The good news? It doesn't have to be complicated – just a spark of creativity is all it takes!

Integrating technology in early learning
Ti Gong

Sheena Eve Rubet (left) interacts with a student and parent at Hangzhou International School.

It's important to approach technology use with responsibility and mindfulness. Just as we use pencils and paper without a second thought, we should aim for young learners to engage with technology similarly.

Children are incredibly capable and incredibly creative. They see things in ways that we would never consider. They have insight, curiosity, and a strong desire to know. Often moving at their pace is challenging! Technology can help us with moving at their speed… not ours. Keeping this in mind, it's essential to design experiences purposefully in early education.

Using the Gradual Release of Responsibility model, we can introduce technology in ways that build foundational skills.

While a 1.5-year-old should not use an iPad – especially considering research showing how unmonitored screen time can disrupt typical brain development – they can engage with a busy board filled with buttons, encouraging exploration and preparing them for future interactions with more advanced devices.

That's what technology looks like for young ones! Picture remote-controlled race cars zooming around to identify colors, shapes and numbers. Imagine pulling the lever to make an arrow spin around until it lands on a farm animal, complete with its sound.

Envision elementary students caring for a digital pet, like a Tamagotchi, where they learn responsibility and community through intentional tasks and requirements. My advice?

Experiment with everything to make learning enjoyable and meaningful – not just for the students, but for yourself as well. Parents and teachers should have just as much fun learning with kids. So, let your inner child explore and enjoy the journey!

Overall, the ACAMIS Technology Conference was a fantastic gathering of passionate educators eager to harness the power of technology for meaningful learning experiences. I left inspired and excited to implement new ideas in my practice, with a renewed focus on how we can leverage education not just for personal growth, but as a means to contribute positively to our communities and the world at large.

(Sheena Eve Rubet is a Grade 1 Teacher at HIS.)

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     