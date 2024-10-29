Integrating technology in early learning

The good news? It doesn't have to be complicated – just a spark of creativity is all it takes!

In my own session, I focused on how to integrate technology into early learning and elementary environments meaningfully.

The experience was nothing short of enlightening, filled with engaging workshops and discussions facilitated through the Whova App, allowing participants and speakers to tailor their schedules to their interests. Educators from diverse nationalities and regions across China came together to foster a rich environment for collaboration and idea exchange.

This year, the annual Association of China and Mongolia International Schools Technology Conference was held at Renaissance College in Hong Kong on October 19-20, where I had the pleasure of being a presenter.

It's important to approach technology use with responsibility and mindfulness. Just as we use pencils and paper without a second thought, we should aim for young learners to engage with technology similarly.

Children are incredibly capable and incredibly creative. They see things in ways that we would never consider. They have insight, curiosity, and a strong desire to know. Often moving at their pace is challenging! Technology can help us with moving at their speed… not ours. Keeping this in mind, it's essential to design experiences purposefully in early education.

Using the Gradual Release of Responsibility model, we can introduce technology in ways that build foundational skills.

While a 1.5-year-old should not use an iPad – especially considering research showing how unmonitored screen time can disrupt typical brain development – they can engage with a busy board filled with buttons, encouraging exploration and preparing them for future interactions with more advanced devices.

That's what technology looks like for young ones! Picture remote-controlled race cars zooming around to identify colors, shapes and numbers. Imagine pulling the lever to make an arrow spin around until it lands on a farm animal, complete with its sound.

Envision elementary students caring for a digital pet, like a Tamagotchi, where they learn responsibility and community through intentional tasks and requirements. My advice?

Experiment with everything to make learning enjoyable and meaningful – not just for the students, but for yourself as well. Parents and teachers should have just as much fun learning with kids. So, let your inner child explore and enjoy the journey!

Overall, the ACAMIS Technology Conference was a fantastic gathering of passionate educators eager to harness the power of technology for meaningful learning experiences. I left inspired and excited to implement new ideas in my practice, with a renewed focus on how we can leverage education not just for personal growth, but as a means to contribute positively to our communities and the world at large.

(Sheena Eve Rubet is a Grade 1 Teacher at HIS.)