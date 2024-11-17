﻿
Feature / Education

International students stage Mini World Expo

International students from 75 countries and regions dressed up in traditional costumes, prepared unique food, organized games and staged performances at East China Normal University's Mini World Expo.
International students from 75 countries and regions dressed up in traditional costumes, prepared unique food, organized games and staged performances at East China Normal University's Mini World Expo.

It was the 18th annual international cultural festival at the university which promotes cross-cultural exchanges and public awareness of the charm of different cultures all over the world. It aims to build a more open, inclusive and diversified cultural environment on campus.

This year's event is the largest ever in size with students from countries including the United States of America, Belarus, Japan, South Korea, Peru, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Tanzania.

East China Normal University welcomed more than 1,200 students from outside of China this year, adding up the total number of international students to more than 2,500.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
