Feature / Education

Foreign students from Fudan visit Confucius' hometown

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:01 UTC+8, 2025-03-26       0
International students from Fudan University's Confucius Institute's "New Sinology Program" visited Qufu, Shandong Province, the birthplace of the Chinese philosopher Confucius.
Shot by Yang Meiping. Edited by Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Yang Meiping.

A group of 13 international PhD students from Fudan University recently went on a study tour to Qufu, Shandong Province, the home of the Chinese philosopher Confucius (551 BC-479 BC).

The trip takes about 3.5 hours by high-speed rail from Shanghai.

As students of Fudan's Confucius Institute's "New Sinology Program," the students from nine countries, including Canada, Spain, Hungary, Russia, Japan, and Malaysia, were eager to see Confucius' hometown.

Confucius was one of China's greatest philosophers and the founder of Confucianism. In the long history of more than 2,000 years, Confucianism has progressively established China's orthodox culture, influencing countries in East and Southeast Asia.

Most of Qufu's scenic spots are associated with Confucius, including the Confucius Museum and the Nishan Sacred Land, which is known as Confucius' exact birthplace. UNESCO lists the Confucius Temple, Confucius Family Mansion, and Cemetery as World Cultural Heritage sites.

Students gained a better understanding of Confucius, his ideas, and his long-lasting impact on China, including its culture, values, and rituals, through historical displays and relics, as well as explanations, presentations, and other interactive experiences.

The trip concluded with chanting "The Analects of Confucius" at the Confucius Temple.

Foreign students from Fudan visit Confucius' hometown
Yang Meiping / SHINE

The students at the Confucius Museum

Foreign students from Fudan visit Confucius' hometown
Yang Meiping / SHINE

The Confucius Museum

Foreign students from Fudan visit Confucius' hometown
Yang Meiping / SHINE

The Confucius Museum

Foreign students from Fudan visit Confucius' hometown
Yang Meiping / SHINE

Students try calligraphy at Nishan Sacred Land.

Foreign students from Fudan visit Confucius' hometown
Yang Meiping / SHINE

The Confucius Family Mansion

Foreign students from Fudan visit Confucius' hometown
Yang Meiping / SHINE

Students and teachers pose for a group photo at the Confucius Temple.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
Fudan University
Confucius Temple
