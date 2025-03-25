Foreign students from Fudan visit Confucius' hometown

A group of 13 international PhD students from Fudan University recently went on a study tour to Qufu, Shandong Province, the home of the Chinese philosopher Confucius (551 BC-479 BC).

The trip takes about 3.5 hours by high-speed rail from Shanghai.

As students of Fudan's Confucius Institute's "New Sinology Program," the students from nine countries, including Canada, Spain, Hungary, Russia, Japan, and Malaysia, were eager to see Confucius' hometown.

Confucius was one of China's greatest philosophers and the founder of Confucianism. In the long history of more than 2,000 years, Confucianism has progressively established China's orthodox culture, influencing countries in East and Southeast Asia.

Most of Qufu's scenic spots are associated with Confucius, including the Confucius Museum and the Nishan Sacred Land, which is known as Confucius' exact birthplace. UNESCO lists the Confucius Temple, Confucius Family Mansion, and Cemetery as World Cultural Heritage sites.

Students gained a better understanding of Confucius, his ideas, and his long-lasting impact on China, including its culture, values, and rituals, through historical displays and relics, as well as explanations, presentations, and other interactive experiences.

The trip concluded with chanting "The Analects of Confucius" at the Confucius Temple.