College sets up research institute for regional, country studies

The Xianda College of Economics and Humanities, Shanghai International Studies University, established a research institute for regional and country studies recently, alongside the Australian Research Center and the Japanese Research Center.

The new institutions were inaugurated at a forum on the theme of "Area Studies in Globalization: Chances and Challenges." The forum aimed to promote the systematic development of regional and country studies and build a new think tank platform with international and application-oriented perspectives.

Bao Xiansi, chairman of the university board, stated that "the establishment of the Research Institute of Regional and Country Studies at Xianda College is an important initiative for the college to break away from the single-disciplinary development of foreign languages," and aims to "actively serve the national strategy."

Xianda is the first private college in Shanghai and the third nationwide to establish such an institute, according to Professor Luo Lin. He highlighted that the move will definitely contribute to "the construction of a global community with a shared future for mankind."