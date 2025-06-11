|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Feature / Education

College sets up research institute for regional, country studies

﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:24 UTC+8, 2025-06-11       0
The Xianda College of Economics and Humanities Shanghai International Studies University has established a research institute for regional and country studies.
﻿ Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:24 UTC+8, 2025-06-11       0

The Xianda College of Economics and Humanities, Shanghai International Studies University, established a research institute for regional and country studies recently, alongside the Australian Research Center and the Japanese Research Center.

The new institutions were inaugurated at a forum on the theme of "Area Studies in Globalization: Chances and Challenges." The forum aimed to promote the systematic development of regional and country studies and build a new think tank platform with international and application-oriented perspectives.

Bao Xiansi, chairman of the university board, stated that "the establishment of the Research Institute of Regional and Country Studies at Xianda College is an important initiative for the college to break away from the single-disciplinary development of foreign languages," and aims to "actively serve the national strategy."

Xianda is the first private college in Shanghai and the third nationwide to establish such an institute, according to Professor Luo Lin. He highlighted that the move will definitely contribute to "the construction of a global community with a shared future for mankind."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     