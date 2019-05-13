Feature / Art & Culture

Musical tells Rachmaninoff's story

Tan Weiyun
  21:55 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
Reeling from terrible reviews for his first symphony, the Russian composer turned to a psychotherapist. The tale unfolds on stage at Theater Above.
Tan Weiyun
  21:55 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
What's On
What's On

A Chinese musical version of “Rachmaninoff” will be staged at Shanghai’s Theater Above from Tuesday to Sunday.

It tells the story of how Russian-born composer and pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff wrote his famous “Piano Concerto No. 2.”

In 1897, he was was wounded by overwhelmingly negative reviews of his “Symphony No. 1.” He stopped working until he met a psychotherapist who helped him regain his self-confidence. In 1900, Rachmaninoff dedicated his masterpiece to the doctor.

“For the public, Rachmaninoff might be a new, unfamiliar name, but he was an important milestone in classical music,” said Fei Yuanhong, vice general manger of Shanghai Culture Square and the musical’s artistic director. “Classical music is sometimes hard to get, and what we are doing is to make it easier to be accepted by ordinary people.”

The creative team did not turn any of Rachmaninoff’s music into pop, but made it “smaller” by presenting the pieces with six strings and a piano rather than an orchestra.

Classical music dominates the show, mostly by Rachmaninoff, including his first three piano concertos as well as “Symphony No. 1.”

It also features “Swan Lake,” “Barcarolle (June)” and “Nocturne” by Tchaikovsky, his teacher. In some scenes, there are little pieces of Schubert, Mozart and Beethoven. 

Performance details

Date: Through May 19, 7:30pm
Tickets: 80-280 yuan
Venue: Theater Above
Address: 5/F, 1111 Zhaojiabang Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
What's On
What's On
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     