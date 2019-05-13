Berlin show for Shanghai art

Works created by teachers at the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts feature at an exhibition recently unveiled at the China Cultural Center in Berlin.

Ti Gong

Exhibition “The Wind Comes from the Sea – Excellent Works Created by Teachers at Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts” opened recently at the China Cultural Center in Berlin.

Organized by the Shanghai academy and the China Cultural Center in the German capital, the exhibition is curated by Feng Yuan and Wang Dawei, the academy's director and executive director. It features the works of 34 of the academy's teachers, ranging from canvases, ink-wash paintings and prints to glass works, sculptures and ceramics.

“The exhibition is one of a series of events of the international exchange activities at our academy,” Feng said.

“It provides a good opportunity for German or European visitors to learn about the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts via these works. Through communications with some Western art academies, we are also able to introduce their teaching methods and achievements back in Shanghai, which I believe such will be a vital part in the future development of the academy."