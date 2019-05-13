Feature / Art & Culture

Berlin show for Shanghai art

Wang Jie
  22:52 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
Works created by teachers at the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts feature at an exhibition recently unveiled at the China Cultural Center in Berlin.
Wang Jie
  22:52 UTC+8, 2019-05-13       0
Ti Gong

Visitors admire works by Shanghai teachers on show at the China Cultural Center in Berlin.

Exhibition “The Wind Comes from the Sea – Excellent Works Created by Teachers at Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts” opened recently at the China Cultural Center in Berlin. 

Organized by the Shanghai academy and the China Cultural Center in the German capital, the exhibition is curated by Feng Yuan and Wang Dawei, the academy's director and executive director. It features the works of 34 of the academy's teachers, ranging from canvases, ink-wash paintings and prints to glass works, sculptures and ceramics.

“The exhibition is one of a series of events of the international exchange activities at our academy,” Feng said. 

“It provides a good opportunity for German or European visitors to learn about the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts via these works. Through communications with some Western art academies, we are also able to introduce their teaching methods and achievements back in Shanghai, which I believe such will be a vital part in the future development of the academy."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports

EXPLORE SHINE

News

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Viral

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Shanghai Entrepreneurs

2nd Time Moms

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

Book

Education

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

Search
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     