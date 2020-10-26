Feature / Art & Culture

Artists record routes for enjoying better lives

Yu Hong
Yu Hong
  14:36 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
Paintings, calligraphy and items that record the improvement in Jiading people's living conditions and society's vicissitudes are on display at Han Tianheng Art Museum.
Yu Hong
Yu Hong
  14:36 UTC+8, 2020-10-27       0
Artists record routes for enjoying better lives
Zhang Yang / Ti Gong

Visitors follow a guide at the exhibition that focuses on how people’s living conditions have improved over the past few decades in Jiading. 

Paintings, calligraphy and items that record the improvement in Jiading people’s living conditions and society’s vicissitudes are on display at Han Tianheng Art Museum in Jiading till the end of this month.

The curator’s aim is to demonstrate to people how much has been achieved on route to a comparatively well-off life.

Artworks created by more than 60 artists in the district is displayed in the Calligraphy and Painting Hall. Paintings by around 20 artists depicting Jiading’s nature and its people are also on display, depicting the area and its residents after the launch of a policy to build a moderately prosperous society.

Visitors can see how people lived and worked in the second hall. It features factory restoration, commercial houses and clothes in the 1980s-90s, with electronic and industrial products from different periods. Every exhibit tells a story of how Jiadingers strived for a better life.

Shanghai Observer, a local news portal run by Jiefang Daily, offered newspapers and photos that reported many “firsts” in Shanghai, China and the world. It also recorded Jiading’s contributions to poverty-relief and assistance projects in eastern and western regions of the country.

Life in the Future Hall, which shows models of concept cars, is one of the highlights of the exhibition. Interactive images show the fast transformation and a vision of the future development of automobiles in the district.

A series of paintings with the “What I Want to Say to My Future” theme by teenagers in the district are presented through the interactive imaging technology and there’s a board with children’s wishes for Jiading.

A message wall at the exit is where visitors can write down their thoughts on the exhibition with many enjoying witnessing the changes in their lives.

“Our Well-Off Life” exhibition

Date: Through October 30

Venue: Han Tianheng Art Museum

Address: 70 Bole Rd

博乐路70号

Artists record routes for enjoying better lives
Zhang Yang / Ti Gong

A message wall is set up at the exit of the exhibition for visitors writing down their experience after the visit. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     