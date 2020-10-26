Artists record routes for enjoying better lives

Paintings, calligraphy and items that record the improvement in Jiading people's living conditions and society's vicissitudes are on display at Han Tianheng Art Museum.

Zhang Yang / Ti Gong

Paintings, calligraphy and items that record the improvement in Jiading people’s living conditions and society’s vicissitudes are on display at Han Tianheng Art Museum in Jiading till the end of this month.

The curator’s aim is to demonstrate to people how much has been achieved on route to a comparatively well-off life.

Artworks created by more than 60 artists in the district is displayed in the Calligraphy and Painting Hall. Paintings by around 20 artists depicting Jiading’s nature and its people are also on display, depicting the area and its residents after the launch of a policy to build a moderately prosperous society.

Visitors can see how people lived and worked in the second hall. It features factory restoration, commercial houses and clothes in the 1980s-90s, with electronic and industrial products from different periods. Every exhibit tells a story of how Jiadingers strived for a better life.

Shanghai Observer, a local news portal run by Jiefang Daily, offered newspapers and photos that reported many “firsts” in Shanghai, China and the world. It also recorded Jiading’s contributions to poverty-relief and assistance projects in eastern and western regions of the country.

Life in the Future Hall, which shows models of concept cars, is one of the highlights of the exhibition. Interactive images show the fast transformation and a vision of the future development of automobiles in the district.

A series of paintings with the “What I Want to Say to My Future” theme by teenagers in the district are presented through the interactive imaging technology and there’s a board with children’s wishes for Jiading.

A message wall at the exit is where visitors can write down their thoughts on the exhibition with many enjoying witnessing the changes in their lives.

“Our Well-Off Life” exhibition

Date: Through October 30

Venue: Han Tianheng Art Museum

Address: 70 Bole Rd

博乐路70号