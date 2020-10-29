Feature / Art & Culture

Culture, creative industry expo returns to Hangzhou

Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:13 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0
One of the biggest industry events of its kind opens on October 29, under the theme of "New Culture, New Consumption, New Life."
Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  14:13 UTC+8, 2020-10-29       0

The 14th Hangzhou Culture and Creative Industry Expo is held from today to November 1 at the Baima Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center in Hangzhou’s Binjiang District.

Themed as “New Culture, New Consumption, New Life” this year, the expo is divided into six different zones, namely: International Crafts Innovation, Hong Kong and Macau, Design Innovation, Belt and Road (featuring local arts and crafts from countries along the Silk Road), Cultural Consumption and Creative Agriculture.

Organizers set up two online expos and five sub venues at China Internet Writers Village, Hangzhou Creative and Design Center, Zhejiang Exhibition Hall, Zuikui Garden and Fenshui Town.

The offline expo includes conferences, summits and seminars that will offer platforms for trade and talent cultivation. Attendees include top universities like Tsinghua and Tongji and commercial giants such as Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba.

Some 300 foreign organizations and companies from 23 countries and regions, including Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland, will join the expo this year.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, about 1,000 companies from over 40 countries will attend the online expo.

This year, organizers are cooperating with Douyin to cash in on the livestreaming trend to boost the cultural and creative industry. Many brands will turn to Internet celebrities to promote sales via livestreaming.

For years, the expo has been a spotlight of the cultural and creative industry, attracting a cavalcade of domestic exhibitors to search for opportunities. There is no exception this year. Exhibitors from Shanghai, Chongqing and Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces have set up booths showing their latest designs.

5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Visitors have a close look at the creative handcrafts at Hangzhou Culture and Creative Industry Expo, which opens today at Baima Lake Exhibition Center.

    Ti Gong

  • Visitors have fun during the culture and creative industry expo last year with a variety of activities and new creative products launched. This year, food, local art and crafts from countries along the Silk Road, exquisite agricultural handcrafts and products, and innovative designs are on display.

    Ti Gong

  • Visitors have fun during the culture and creative industry expo last year with a variety of activities and new creative products launched. This year, food, local art and crafts from countries along the Silk Road, exquisite agricultural handcrafts and products, and innovative designs are on display.

    Ti Gong

  • Visitors have fun during the culture and creative industry expo last year with a variety of activities and new creative products launched. This year, food, local art and crafts from countries along the Silk Road, exquisite agricultural handcrafts and products, and innovative designs are on display.

    Ti Gong

  • Visitors have fun during the culture and creative industry expo last year with a variety of activities and new creative products launched. This year, food, local art and crafts from countries along the Silk Road, exquisite agricultural handcrafts and products, and innovative designs are on display.

    Ti Gong

Last year, Hangzhou founded a Creative and Cultural Industry Alliance with 13 cities across China during the expo, aiming to improve cooperation with each other to incubate promising projects. Now, exhibitors from these cities are displaying the results at this year’s event.

There are also platforms for local universities to showcase inventions and creative designs. For example, Zhejiang University will display a digital system for replicating antiques.

Developers spent more than three years building the system. The technology has already replicated frescos and Buddha statues from the Yungang Grottoes in Shanxi Province.

First held in 2007, the expo has become one of the four largest cultural and creative trade shows in China. The others are in Beijing, Shenzhen in Guangdong Province and Yiwu in Zhejiang Province.

Hangzhou Cultural and Creative Industry Expo

Date: Through November 1

Venue: Baima Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center

Admission: 30 yuan (US$4.5)

Address: 336 Changjiang Rd

长江路336号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
TikTok
Baidu
Tencent
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     