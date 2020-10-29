Culture, creative industry expo returns to Hangzhou

One of the biggest industry events of its kind opens on October 29, under the theme of "New Culture, New Consumption, New Life."

The 14th Hangzhou Culture and Creative Industry Expo is held from today to November 1 at the Baima Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center in Hangzhou’s Binjiang District.

Themed as “New Culture, New Consumption, New Life” this year, the expo is divided into six different zones, namely: International Crafts Innovation, Hong Kong and Macau, Design Innovation, Belt and Road (featuring local arts and crafts from countries along the Silk Road), Cultural Consumption and Creative Agriculture.

Organizers set up two online expos and five sub venues at China Internet Writers Village, Hangzhou Creative and Design Center, Zhejiang Exhibition Hall, Zuikui Garden and Fenshui Town.

The offline expo includes conferences, summits and seminars that will offer platforms for trade and talent cultivation. Attendees include top universities like Tsinghua and Tongji and commercial giants such as Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba.

Some 300 foreign organizations and companies from 23 countries and regions, including Italy, France, Germany and Switzerland, will join the expo this year.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, about 1,000 companies from over 40 countries will attend the online expo.

This year, organizers are cooperating with Douyin to cash in on the livestreaming trend to boost the cultural and creative industry. Many brands will turn to Internet celebrities to promote sales via livestreaming.

For years, the expo has been a spotlight of the cultural and creative industry, attracting a cavalcade of domestic exhibitors to search for opportunities. There is no exception this year. Exhibitors from Shanghai, Chongqing and Jiangsu and Sichuan provinces have set up booths showing their latest designs.

5 Photos | View Slide Show › Visitors have a close look at the creative handcrafts at Hangzhou Culture and Creative Industry Expo, which opens today at Baima Lake Exhibition Center. Ti Gong

Visitors have fun during the culture and creative industry expo last year with a variety of activities and new creative products launched. This year, food, local art and crafts from countries along the Silk Road, exquisite agricultural handcrafts and products, and innovative designs are on display. Ti Gong

Last year, Hangzhou founded a Creative and Cultural Industry Alliance with 13 cities across China during the expo, aiming to improve cooperation with each other to incubate promising projects. Now, exhibitors from these cities are displaying the results at this year’s event.

There are also platforms for local universities to showcase inventions and creative designs. For example, Zhejiang University will display a digital system for replicating antiques.

Developers spent more than three years building the system. The technology has already replicated frescos and Buddha statues from the Yungang Grottoes in Shanxi Province.

First held in 2007, the expo has become one of the four largest cultural and creative trade shows in China. The others are in Beijing, Shenzhen in Guangdong Province and Yiwu in Zhejiang Province.

Hangzhou Cultural and Creative Industry Expo

Date: Through November 1



Venue: Baima Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center

Admission: 30 yuan (US$4.5)

Address: 336 Changjiang Rd

长江路336号