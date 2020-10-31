Feature / Art & Culture

Exhibition showcases sculptures, installations and experimental works

"Saving the Visual Image" is running at the art museum of the Shanghai Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute.
Ti Gong

The exhibits are exciting and varied.

It is quite rare to find a joint sculpture exhibition in Shanghai. So an exhibition titled “Saving the Visual Image,” currently running at the art museum of the Shanghai Oil Painting and Sculpture Institute, is a welcome surprise.

Curated by Zhu Yong and Lin Sen, the show features nearly 30 sets of sculptures created by 16 young artists. 

The exhibition is also one of a series of events for the fifth edition of the academic sculpture project of the institute.

The art pieces vary from traditional sculptures, installations to some experimental works exploring the possibilities of materials and space.

According to the organizers, most participating sculptors were born in the 1980s and 1990s, and are active in the domestic art community.

“This exhibition reflects the interpretations and creations of the young artists toward sculpture as an art language under the present era,” said Jiang Mei, vice director of the institute.

Exhibition info

Date: Through November 8 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm
Address: 111 Jinzhu Rd

