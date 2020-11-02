Feature / Art & Culture

Alibaba Cloud system takes top prize at Design Intelligence Awards

Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  13:19 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0
The DIA received thousands of entries from around the world, and winning designs are now on display in Hangzhou.
Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  13:19 UTC+8, 2020-11-02       0
Alibaba Cloud system takes top prize at Design Intelligence Awards
Ti Gong

Design products created by the top 30 finalists of Design Intelligence Awards are on display at the China Design Museum through November 10. More than 7,000 designers from 36 countries and regions attended this competition.

At the Design Intelligence Awards held last month in Hangzhou, the creators of two top-winning entries were each awarded 1 million yuan (US$150,000).

The awards were first launched in 2015 by the China Academy of Art to boost industrial design and foster talent in China.

Although influenced by novel coronavirus, the competition still attracted more than 7,000 entries from 36 countries and regions this year, even increasing from last year.

The top 30 finalists covered a wide range of categories, including toys, cloud computing systems, drones and charity projects. The designs are being exhibited at the China Design Museum through November 10.

“Over 30,000 design works have been pooled into the DIA’s big data, making the event a real innovation platform for professionals around the world,” said Gao Shiming, president of the China Academy of Art.

Top-prize winner Alibaba Cloud designed an industrial brain system called “Digital Twins.” The smart platform can support remote online operations and provide holistic data visualizations throughout the product lifecycle.

The system aims to improve production, operation and maintenance efficiency, allowing more enterprises and organizations without strong technical capability to cut down costs. It has already been successfully applied in some domestic airports.

5 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Showcased are designs of the winners of DIA, covering a wide range of categories.

    Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong


  • Ti Gong

“Traditionally, the tower directs airport ground traffic on the apron. During rush hours, the tower might direct a dozen airplanes and shuttle buses at the same time. Digital Twins use image recognition technology to digitalize statistics and then coordinate traffic with artificial intellectual technology, largely improving an airport’s traffic efficiency,” explained Chen Hao, a designer of the system.

“According to the statistics from Beijing Capital International Airport, the system has helped cut 14 million yuan fuel costs off for shuttle buses during the past year,” Chen added.

Another top-prize winner is Sony Toio, an interactive robot game console for children. It is comprised of two cubic boxes, two round handles and a small mainframe. Children can use the handles to control boxes remotely and then imagine different scenarios.

This year, DIA received a number of entries related with COVID-19, including emergency vehicles and health-care products.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 has changed our social ways, consumption and thinking toward life and family. A revolution in the design industry will take place after the pandemic. People should prepare for it,” said Gao.

DIA winning designs exhibition

Date: Through November 10

Venue: China Design Museum

Address: 352 Xiangshan Rd

象山路352号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Sony
Alibaba
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     