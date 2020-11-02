Alibaba Cloud system takes top prize at Design Intelligence Awards

The DIA received thousands of entries from around the world, and winning designs are now on display in Hangzhou.

At the Design Intelligence Awards held last month in Hangzhou, the creators of two top-winning entries were each awarded 1 million yuan (US$150,000).

The awards were first launched in 2015 by the China Academy of Art to boost industrial design and foster talent in China.

Although influenced by novel coronavirus, the competition still attracted more than 7,000 entries from 36 countries and regions this year, even increasing from last year.

The top 30 finalists covered a wide range of categories, including toys, cloud computing systems, drones and charity projects. The designs are being exhibited at the China Design Museum through November 10.

“Over 30,000 design works have been pooled into the DIA’s big data, making the event a real innovation platform for professionals around the world,” said Gao Shiming, president of the China Academy of Art.

Top-prize winner Alibaba Cloud designed an industrial brain system called “Digital Twins.” The smart platform can support remote online operations and provide holistic data visualizations throughout the product lifecycle.

The system aims to improve production, operation and maintenance efficiency, allowing more enterprises and organizations without strong technical capability to cut down costs. It has already been successfully applied in some domestic airports.

5 Photos | View Slide Show › Showcased are designs of the winners of DIA, covering a wide range of categories. Ti Gong



“Traditionally, the tower directs airport ground traffic on the apron. During rush hours, the tower might direct a dozen airplanes and shuttle buses at the same time. Digital Twins use image recognition technology to digitalize statistics and then coordinate traffic with artificial intellectual technology, largely improving an airport’s traffic efficiency,” explained Chen Hao, a designer of the system.



“According to the statistics from Beijing Capital International Airport, the system has helped cut 14 million yuan fuel costs off for shuttle buses during the past year,” Chen added.

Another top-prize winner is Sony Toio, an interactive robot game console for children. It is comprised of two cubic boxes, two round handles and a small mainframe. Children can use the handles to control boxes remotely and then imagine different scenarios.

This year, DIA received a number of entries related with COVID-19, including emergency vehicles and health-care products.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 has changed our social ways, consumption and thinking toward life and family. A revolution in the design industry will take place after the pandemic. People should prepare for it,” said Gao.

DIA winning designs exhibition

Date: Through November 10



Venue: China Design Museum



Address: 352 Xiangshan Rd



象山路352号

