Feature / Art & Culture

What's on in November in Songjiang District

Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0
Take a look at what's on in November in Songjiang District. 
Yang Yang
Yang Yang
  10:50 UTC+8, 2020-11-10       0

Ancient Technique Reborn

An art exhibition in Songjiang is reintroducing an ancient Chinese way of painting, namely decorating a painted bird’s eye with raw Chinese lacquer. Deng Chun, a painting theorist in the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279), wrote in his work that Emperor Huizong, or Zhao Ji (1082-1135), would use raw ebony Chinese lacquer to decorate a painted bird’s eye to make it more vivid. An extant painting of Huizong’s, now preserved at the Shanghai Museum, shows just such a painting technique. The ancient creative technique is now being reintroduced by artists He Xianqian and Liang Feng at a duo exhibition at Songjiang’s Dong Qichang Art Museum in Zuibai Pond Park. The exhibition, titled “Moment,” features more than 20 artworks by painter He and lacquer artist Liang.

Date: Through November 13

Tickets: 12 yuan (entry ticket for Zuibai Pond Park)

Venue: Dong Qichang Art Museum (inside Zuibai Pond Park)

Address: 64 Renmin Rd S.,

Songjiang District

松江区人民南路64号

Whats on in November in Songjiang District
Ti Gong

A painting by artist He Qianxian

A Sea of Chrysanthemums

A seasonal attraction at Shanghai Yuehu Sculpture Park in Songjiang District is ushering visitors into a sea of chrysanthemums. It will last through November 22. Clusters of blooming chrysanthemums extend to the horizon just like colorful rainbows. Clean air in the sculpture park is mingled with the fragrance of the flowers. Besides appreciating the beautiful blooms, visitors can also camp, build sand sculptures near a lake, go kayaking and jump on trampolines in the park. The park is open daily from 9am to 5pm with admission stopping at 4:30pm.

Date: Through November 22

Tickets: 100 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Yuehu Sculpture Park

Address: 1158 Linyinxin Road

林荫新路1158号

Whats on in November in Songjiang District
Ti Gong

Chrysanthemum blossom

Promoting A Thrifty Life

A popular science exhibition promoting a low-carbon lifestyle is underway at Songjiang’s Foreign-educated Chinese Museum to the end of November. The exhibition, using pictures, interactive videos and apps, is highlighting the cherished national tradition of living a thrifty life. Concepts such as saving water and electricity, using public transport and reducing food waste are being promoted. The popular science exhibition, funded by Songjiang Science Commission and Songjiang Science Association, will also hold science lectures and activities including water purification experiments for primary school students.

Date: Through November 26

Tickets: Free

Venue: Foreign-educated Chinese Museum

Address: Yard 7, Tongxinli, Lane 1177, Rongmei Rd

茸梅路1177弄桐欣里7号院

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     