Public art space on display at West Bund event

A lounge designed by artist Liu Yi encourages people to slow down, breathe and enjoy gentleness in a corner of the busy city.

Stylish crossover public art space is showcased at the 7th West Bund Art & Design event.

With special paint from the brand 3trees, Liu Yi, director of public art with the Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts, created an innovative public lounge for the art event.

The lounge is also based on the design of Red Dot Design Award winner, German architect and designer Tilman Thürmer.

The lounge welcomes visitors with an open view of the interior through floor-to-ceiling windows.

Liu incorporated the ideas of health and nature into the public space to encourage people to slow down, breathe and enjoy gentleness in a corner of the busy city.

Officials from 3trees said that their new art paint will be widely used in the future to create more public art spaces in the city. It will also be used in the country’s Beautiful Village Construction project.

The artistic lounge will be exhibited through Sunday. On Friday afternoon, Liu and representatives from 3trees will present a workshop on art and its medium.