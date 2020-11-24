Suzhou adds Fellini screenings to Italian-themed celebration

Starting from November 28, a range of Italian-themed activities will be held at the Suzhou Culture and Arts Center.

This year marks the centenary of the birth of Italian filmmaking legend Federico Fellini. It also happens that this year coincides with the 40th anniversary of ties between Suzhou and Venice. Starting from November 28, the International Day of Suzhou, a range of Italian-themed activities, will be held at the Suzhou Culture and Arts Center.

The International Day of Suzhou includes two characteristic exhibition areas, namely “Water City Story” and “Italian Life.”

They will display the fruitful achievements of exchanges and cooperation between the two sister cities over the past 40 years and the gifts given by Venice to Suzhou. Celebrations will run through December 6, and include special screenings of Fellini’s most-beloved films.

There will also be exhibits and artifacts from Italy, such as a gondola, hand-blown glassware, carnival masks and other special handicrafts, so that attendees can bring home a bit of Italian style.

As part of the event, eight Fellini films will be screened in Suzhou on November 28-29 and December 5-6. All feature films — “I Vitelloni,” “La Strada,” “Il Bidone,” “Le Notti di Cabiria,” “La Dolce Vita,” “8 1/2,” “Et Vogue le Navire …” and “La Voce della Luna” — will be screened over two weekends, with a total of 16 shows.

The event is co-sponsored by the China Film Archive and the Jiangsu film administration, and organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Suzhou Committee and the Suzhou Foreign Affairs Office.

It is supported by the Italian Embassy in China and its cultural center, the Italian National Film Archive, Bologna Film Archive and Rome City of Film.

Screenings of this scale are rare in Suzhou, but even more intriguing is that the films span all stages of the Italian master’s directing career.

For instance, “La Strada” from 1954 is recognized as the turning point of post-war Italian cinema. This film, along with “Il Bidone” and “Le Notti di Cabiria,” is known as the “Trilogy of Loneliness.” But amid the loneliness and alienation captured on film, Fellini always portrays deep respect and compassion for the world and his characters.

Ciao！Federico Fellini: A Retrospective



Venue: Suzhou Arts Cineplex, Art Center IMAX outlet

Address: 2/F, Suzhou Culture and Arts Center, 1 Guanfeng Street, Suzhou Industrial Park

* “8 1/2”

Date: 2:30pm, November 28

* “La Dolce Vita”

Date: 2pm, November 29

* “La Strada”

Date: 3:30pm, December 5

* “Et Vogue le Navire …”

Date: 7pm, December 5

* “Le Notti di Cabiria”

Date: 10am, December 6

Venue: Suzhou Dushu Lake Theater

Address: 555 Xinghu Street, Suzhou Industrial Park

* “La Strada”

Date: 1:30pm, November 28

* “Il Bidone”

Date: 4:30pm, November 28

* “Le Notti di Cabiria”

Date: 7:30pm, November 28

* “Et Vogue le Navire …”

Date: 10am, November 29

* “I Vitelloni”

Date: 1pm, December 5

* “La Voce della Luna”

Date: 7pm, December 6

Venue: Omnijoi International Cinema

Address: 9/F, Shilu Tianhong, 219 GuangJi Road S., Gusu District

* “La Voce della Luna”

Date: 3pm, November 28

* “I Vitelloni”

Date: 7pm, November 29

* “Il Bidone”

Date: 10am, December 5

* “La Dolce Vita”

Date: 2pm, December 5

* “8 1/2”

Date: 3pm, December 6