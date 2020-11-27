Feature / Art & Culture

Jonang thangka paintings on display in Shanghai

Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:39 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0
A new exhibition displays dozens of Buddhist scroll paintings in the Jonang thangka style, an artistic tradition dating back over 1,000 years.
Zhu Shenshen
Zhu Shenshen
  17:39 UTC+8, 2020-11-27       0

The Changshuo Culture Center is hosting an exhibition of Jonang thangka paintings, a style of Buddhist scroll painting with a history of over 1,000 years.

This event, which runs through December 8, is under the guidance of the government of Rangtang County in Sichuan Province, and organized by the Shanghai Changshuo Cultural Center and Rangbala Jonang Thangka Institute.

On display are 78 works by modern thangka painters from the institute, including a 5-meter-long scroll depicting stories of the Buddha. There's also a thangka reproduction of a mural painting in Dunhuang dating to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), which shows "Avalokitesvara with One Thousand Hands and One Thousand Eyes."

Jonang thangka paintings on display in Shanghai
Ti Gong

"Avalokitesvara with One Thousand Hands and One Thousand Eyes," in Dunhuang style

Jonang is a school of Tibetan Buddhism with temples in Sichuan Province, Qinghai Province and the Tibet Autonomous Region. Rangtang County has several major Jonang temples, as well as many examples of religious art and culture.

Besides the exhibition, some Rangtang painters are creating works at the Rangbala Institute in Shanghai. Their art can increase residents’ income and boost the local economy of Rangtang, a remote county in west China. 

The exhibition is also meant to boost awareness of Rangtang’s unique Jonang art.

Jonang thangka paintings on display in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through December 8 (closed on Mondays)
Venue: Changshuo Culture Center
Address: 1122 Ninghong Rd 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     