Jonang thangka paintings on display in Shanghai

A new exhibition displays dozens of Buddhist scroll paintings in the Jonang thangka style, an artistic tradition dating back over 1,000 years.

The Changshuo Culture Center is hosting an exhibition of Jonang thangka paintings, a style of Buddhist scroll painting with a history of over 1,000 years.



This event, which runs through December 8, is under the guidance of the government of Rangtang County in Sichuan Province, and organized by the Shanghai Changshuo Cultural Center and Rangbala Jonang Thangka Institute.

On display are 78 works by modern thangka painters from the institute, including a 5-meter-long scroll depicting stories of the Buddha. There's also a thangka reproduction of a mural painting in Dunhuang dating to the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), which shows "Avalokitesvara with One Thousand Hands and One Thousand Eyes."

Ti Gong

Jonang is a school of Tibetan Buddhism with temples in Sichuan Province, Qinghai Province and the Tibet Autonomous Region. Rangtang County has several major Jonang temples, as well as many examples of religious art and culture.



Besides the exhibition, some Rangtang painters are creating works at the Rangbala Institute in Shanghai. Their art can increase residents’ income and boost the local economy of Rangtang, a remote county in west China.

The exhibition is also meant to boost awareness of Rangtang’s unique Jonang art.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through December 8 (closed on Mondays)

Venue: Changshuo Culture Center

Address: 1122 Ninghong Rd