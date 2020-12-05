Miniature artworks bring back HK street scenes

Hong Kong movie stars, Cantonese songs and Hong Kong street scenes always evoke a nostalgic feel.



The fashion and entertainment industry in Hong Kong of the 1970s and 90s were several steps ahead of those in China’s mainland at the time. And “Hong Kong Miniature Exhibition 2020” is going to “reproduce” those familiar city scenes that have defined that era.

Organized by the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Shanghai, the exhibition features nearly 40 miniature artworks, rendering a unique Hong Kong cultural ambience to the public.

Echoing the traditional Chinese saying, “One glimpse to see the whole,” each miniature work tells the story of a traditional Hong Kong festival, its architecture, scenes of ordinary life and lifestyle.

For example, “Tim’s Toy Shop” (scale 1:12), created by Ian Choi and Tim Ho, showcases a toy shop in the Kowloon Walled city in the 1970s. All the 200 miniature toy pieces featured in the model are collected by the artists or made in accordance with the toys for sale at that time. During that time, Hong Kong’s popular culture was deeply influenced by Japanese animation, thus a shop’s display was mostly made up of comic robotics or anime characters, such as ultraman, robocon, mazinger, which were well-known to everyone at that time.

Another spotlight at the exhibition is “China Cafe” (scale 1:18), also by Ian Choi and Tim Ho.

The “China Café,” which opened in 1964, has been used in many Hong Kong film scenes. The mosaic tiles, ceiling fans, old-fashioned bread box, slot machines and the lovers site with narrow booth seating have all been recreated, where you can imagine yourself sitting in and gaze at the steaming hot milk tea.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through December 6, 11am-10pm

Venue: 2F, TX Huaihai

Address: 523 Huaihai Road M.