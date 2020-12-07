Xintiandi illuminates for Lumieres Shanghai 2020 light festival
Xintiandi is decked out with illuminating installations for this year’s Lumieres Shanghai light festival. Carrying the theme of “love & hope,” seven large artworks created by artists and designers from home and abroad are on display in Shanghai's most exclusive entertainment and shopping hub through January 3. Highlights include the interactive LED device "Blossom," "Flame from void" by young Chinese artist Wang Yi and "Neighborhood," an installation featuring a dozen ethnic sartorial outfits that was exhibited last year at the Amsterdam Light Festival.
"Flame from void" designed by Chinese artist Wang Yi.Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Interactive LED artwork "Blossom," created by OUTPUTWang Rongjiang / SHINE
"Neighborhood" by Sergey KimWang Rongjiang / SHINE
"Blowing in The Oat Field" by Alex LongWang Rongjiang / SHINE
"Guardians Who Shine," designed by Chen SisiWang Rongjiang / SHINE
