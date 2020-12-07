Xintiandi illuminates for Lumieres Shanghai 2020 light festival

Xintiandi is decked out with illuminating installations for this year's Lumieres Shanghai light festival.

Xintiandi is decked out with illuminating installations for this year’s Lumieres Shanghai light festival. Carrying the theme of “love & hope,” seven large artworks created by artists and designers from home and abroad are on display in Shanghai's most exclusive entertainment and shopping hub through January 3. Highlights include the interactive LED device "Blossom," "Flame from void" by young Chinese artist Wang Yi and "Neighborhood," an installation featuring a dozen ethnic sartorial outfits that was exhibited last year at the Amsterdam Light Festival.