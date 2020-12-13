'Faint Light' provides emotional link to artist's work

Zhang Ping's solo exhibition "Faint Light" chronicles the artist's memories and provides an emotional link to the items depicted on the canvas.

Chinese writer Zhou Zuoren (1885-1967) once said, “Don’t show your study to others, it’s a dangerous thing, otherwise you are letting out your inner side.” This is a principle adopted by artist Zhang Ping, who rarely lets anyone inside her art or personality.



Zhang’s solo exhibition “Faint Light,” featuring a cluster of the artist’s recent canvas work, is currently on display at Lingang Contemporary Art Museum. The exhibit chronicles her memories and provides an emotional link to the items depicted on the canvas.

“Zhang’s latest paintings show us the invisible relationship between an item and its owner. Her “Faint Light” series make us believe that objects do have their own memories,” said Xiang Liping, the curator of the exhibition.

“For example, ancient Chinese literati preferred rocks, stamps and ink stone, because in their eyes, each has a special spiritual trait. Although objects are silent, they actually accompany their owners longer than anyone else and reflect the preference of them.”

Born in 1971 in the remote city of Tacheng in northwest Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Zhang graduated from Xinjiang Normal University Urumqi Art College in 1995 and further studied at East China Normal University in Shanghai in 2006.

Zhang calls herself a pessimistic fatalist and believes that life is a tragedy.

“We have no power to change what has been pre-arranged by fate; therefore, I prefer the images of night,” the 49-year-old artist said.

“It’s always better to make the best of what you have. I am a fan of writer Liu Liangcheng, who is said to be the last “bucolic philosopher” of the 20th century. His works are full of earthy appeal in addition to a philosophical and magical effect.”

When stepping into the exhibition hall, visitors first see a daunting canvas featuring a used arm chair. It was the chair Zhang would spend her day sitting alone. And, as if echoing the painting on the wall, the real chair is placed beneath the work, adding a stronger visual impact to visitors.

The same scenario is applied to an oil lamp, or a gramophone, with the same items seated right below the canvas hanging on the wall. On closer inspection, visitors might find that Zhang is not a pessimistic person, as she “sparkles a faint light” in her paintings.

The objects under her brushstrokes often appear self-illuminous against a dark backdrop. The faint light appears to outline each object, rendering a halo in the gloom.

“Light is her favorite subject,” said Xiang. “In her previous works, she used to place a fire in every painting. The fire on canvases is a celebration, but looks absurd and abrupt at the same time.

“She uses the sliver lining around the objects to reflect the theme of light. The faint light unwittingly conjures up a small space that can breathe and gives life to the objects.”

Xiang believes light is the symbol of wisdom, and the desire, anger and ignorance of mankind are usually the results of an abject lack of “light.”

“The faint light radiated from the objects actually echoes the bright side deep in heart of the artist,” Xiang concluded.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through January 20 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: Lingang Contemporary Art Museum

Address: 2F, 418 Shuiyun Road, Pudong New Area