Chinese opera characters come to life in new exhibit

An art exhibition featuring characters from traditional Chinese operas kicked off today at Shanghai Mass Art Center and runs through Sunday.

It showcases more than 70 works by artists of different generations, including Ding Liren, Xie Chunyan, Zhu Gang and Gu Cunyan.

All were inspired by famous scenes and characters from traditional Chinese operas, created in a range of artistic styles.

The exhibition also features calligraphy from Peking Opera artist Shang Changrong and Kunqu Opera artist Ji Zhenhua.