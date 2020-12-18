New opera house hits a high note for enhanced city culture

Shanghai is putting itself on the world music map with a landmark opera house of sweeping design and grand ambitions.

Shanghai will be joining London, Paris, Milan and Sydney with an iconic opera house of its own, with construction already underway on a designer complex to accommodate both grand opera and smaller works.

The new Shanghai Grand Opera House is part of the city’s 2021-25 building program, unveiled last week, to enhance the arts. It also includes work on a Pudong branch of the Shanghai Museum, a new museum dedicated to literature and a new eastern arm of Shanghai Library.

Work on the new opera house, to be located on the former site of the Shanghai World Expo in the Houtan area of Pudong, began a year ago yesterday. The site is scheduled for completion in three to four years.

Norwegian architectural firm Snøhetta won the international bidding to design the new complex. Its local partner is Shanghai-based East China Architectural Design, and collaborators include Nagata Acoustics of Japan and Britain’s Theatre Projects Consultants.

The structure, whose motif of spiraling staircases suggests an unfolding Chinese fan, will contain three performing halls of various capacity, 10 rehearsal halls, 54 rehearsal rooms and spaces for exhibition and educational activities.

“It is more than just a theater,” said Lin Hongming, head of the preparatory team for the opera house. “It will be the city’s public living room, becoming one of the very few theaters in China to cover creation and production of original operas.”

The 2,000-seat main auditorium will feature state-of-the-art technology and superior acoustics. It will be used to stage world classic operas, national operas, opera concerts and symphonic choruses.

A smaller 1,200-seat hall will offer a more intimate setting for smaller productions, light operas and experimental operas. A 1,000-seat third hall will feature a flexible stage and seating configuration, with the aim of providing space for daily performances, including the popular bel canto repertory.

“The more popular works staged in the smaller hall will help draw audiences, who will hopefully grow into attendees at performances in the two larger halls,” said Lin.

He added: “Performances in the opera complex will mainly fall into three categories: highly rated foreign productions, operas jointly produced by domestic and overseas troupes, and original Chinese operas.”

Those involved in the project estimate that 650 productions will be performed at Shanghai Grand Opera House in its first year, attracting audiences totaling 650,000. The average number of performances to be staged annually is projected to reach 750 by the end of five years.

The floor area of the new complex will cover 146,388 square meters, including an underground tunnel.

The design of the building captures the dynamism of dance and the human body. A spiraling staircase that dominates the white exterior “connects ground and sky” and extends into an interior design resembling soft silk.

The opera house’s roof will also be an accessible stage and meeting area.

Lin said a considerable thought and detail went into the design.

“Usually, foreign opera singers don’t use microphones, but microphones are very common in Chinese operas,” he said. “That required balancing sound in the acoustical design.”

Lin continued: “We asked the designers for dressing rooms on the same floor as the performing halls so that performers wearing heavy costumes have easy access. Also, there will be three times more restrooms for women than men to cut waiting times for female audiences.”

Most domestic theaters stage performances in the evening but stay closed during the day.

According to Lin, the Shanghai Grand Opera House will explore a different mode of operation. It will include space for opera-themed exhibitions, talks and forums. Vocal competitions can be organized regularly to make full use of the venue.

“Visitors will be welcome all day long,” said Lin. “They can see the building interior, enjoy the expansive rooftop view of the city and patronize a restaurant and café. We will have art corners for children. Indeed, all art lovers can consider it a place to socialize.”

Combining music, drama, literature, dance and elaborate staging, opera occupies a prestigious status among all the performing arts.

According to Chen Ping, head of National Center for the Performing Arts, quality opera productions and outstanding venues have become emblems of the artistic status of a city or country.

“Shanghai has set itself the goal of becoming an Asian capital for the performing arts,” Chen said. “Compared with cities like London, New York, Paris and Tokyo, Shanghai lacks its own professional opera house, but that void will soon be filled.”

He praised Shanghai for its “far-sighted” decision to build a grand opera house.

“Shanghai is the birthplace of China’s national opera and has produced more original works than other cities,” he said. “The new opera house will deliver world-class performances to music fans and provide a high-quality platform for domestic and foreign artists.”

The new facility is expected to exert a powerful influence on the development of original operas in China.

Chinese baritone Liao Changyong said it will become the home of China’s top talent.

“Every international metropolis has a cultural landmark,” said Liao. “New York has the Metropolitan Opera House, Milan has La Scala, France has Opera de Paris, and Beijing has the National Center for the Performing Arts.”

He added: “Shanghai is celebrated for combining Eastern and Western cultures. The new opera house will reinforce that dynamic vitality.”

Liao is currently the president of Shanghai Conservatory of Music. It owns the Shangyin Opera House, which opened to the public in September last year.

Located near downtown Huaihai Road, the opera house was in the spotlight when it staged La Scala performances of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” and “The Disguised Gardener” at the 21st China Shanghai International Arts Festival.

“The construction of the Shanghai Grand Opera House will take a few years,” said Liao. “Before it is completed, the Shangyin Opera House will serve as the reserve site. We can use our resources to cultivate the talent that can flourish when the Grand Opera House opens.”

Liao said the conservatory cultivates not only opera singers, performers, conductors and producers, but also people involved in auxiliary work like theater management and international relations.

“When Shanghai Grand Opera House starts operation, the Shangyin Opera House will serve as a complementary venue, highlighting its academic functions,” said Liao. “For certain, the two venues will combine to strengthen the world of opera in the city.”