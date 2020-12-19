'Holiday' in Indonesia thanks to photo exhibition

Overseas holidays may be on hold as a result of the global epidemic, but the exhibition "Friendship Through Lenses" is some compensation.

Overseas holidays may be on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the exhibition “Friendship Through Lenses” about Indonesian photography is some compensation.

Organized by Shanghai Art Collection Museum and Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Shanghai, the exhibition celebrates the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between China and Indonesia.

The exhibition at the museum features pictures and illustrations created mainly by ordinary Indonesians. Visitors can not only find the stunning landscapes and folk customs of Indonesia, but also dazzling scenes of Shanghai, where many Indonesians call home.

The highlight of the exhibition are landscape pictures of the famous tourist destinations in Indonesia, including Padar Island located in Labuan Bajo. It has four deep bays with beaches in different colors, because of white, gray and pink sand. The island has several sites popular for scuba diving and snorkeling.

Another highlight is Borobudur Temple dating to the 8th and 9th centuries located in Central Java. The monument was restored with UNESCO's help in the 1970s, and designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991.

During the exhibition, the Indonesian consulate general is also holding some on-site events such as performances of Indonesian traditional musical instruments and dance, as well as exhibitions of traditional fabrics and clothing.

Ti Gong

Exhibition info

Dates: Through December 31 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm

Venue: Shanghai Art Collection Museum

Address: 1731 Yan’an Rd W.