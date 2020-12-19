Feature / Art & Culture

'Holiday' in Indonesia thanks to photo exhibition

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:14 UTC+8, 2020-12-19       0
Overseas holidays may be on hold as a result of the global epidemic, but the exhibition "Friendship Through Lenses" is some compensation.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  17:14 UTC+8, 2020-12-19       0

Overseas holidays may be on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the exhibition “Friendship Through Lenses” about Indonesian photography is some compensation.

Organized by Shanghai Art Collection Museum and Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia in Shanghai, the exhibition celebrates the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relationship between China and Indonesia. 

The exhibition at the museum features pictures and illustrations created mainly by ordinary Indonesians. Visitors can not only find the stunning landscapes and folk customs of Indonesia, but also dazzling scenes of Shanghai, where many Indonesians call home.

The highlight of the exhibition are landscape pictures of the famous tourist destinations in Indonesia, including Padar Island located in Labuan Bajo. It has four deep bays with beaches in different colors, because of white, gray and pink sand. The island has several sites popular for scuba diving and snorkeling.

Another highlight is Borobudur Temple dating to the 8th and 9th centuries located in Central Java. The monument was restored with UNESCO's help in the 1970s, and designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991.

During the exhibition, the Indonesian consulate general is also holding some on-site events such as performances of Indonesian traditional musical instruments and dance, as well as exhibitions of traditional fabrics and clothing.

Holiday in Indonesia thanks to photo exhibition
Ti Gong

Dance performances are a highlight of the exhibition.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through December 31 (closed on Mondays), 9am-5pm
Venue: Shanghai Art Collection Museum
Address: 1731 Yan’an Rd W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     