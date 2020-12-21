Yellow Lounge China sets up outlet in Shanghai

Young classical musicians have a brand-new performance stage in Shanghai thanks to Deutsche Grammophon's global classical club night initiative Yellow Lounge.

Yellow Lounge China, located at the Blackstone Art Space across from the Shanghai Symphony Hall, held its opening performance on Sunday — the eve of the project’s 20th anniversary.

According to conductor Yu Long, who is also music director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, the venue will follow Yellow Lounge’s formula that has brought classical music into eclectic urban venues worldwide with a mix of live performances and DJ/VJ sets.

Ti Gong

With the support of Universal Music China and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, the venue will host performances by top talent from around the country and abroad.

“We set up an innovative performance stage for young musicians, who are encouraged to showcase their personalities and personal artistic pursuits,” said Yu, who has been named ambassador and curator of Yellow Lounge China.

He added that performances won't be limited to classical music, and young artists and performers will be given the opportunity to “set free their imaginations and fantasies” to attract people to their performances.

Ti Gong

“This place has a relaxed atmosphere and audiences don’t have to be formally dressed for the shows,” said Yu. “Yellow Lounge has been trying to attract more young people to classical music, as will the Shanghai venue.”

The opening performance featured a group of renowned musicians, including classical guitarist Yang Xuefei, erhu performer Lu Yiwen and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra’s Magnolia Quartet.

Pianist Serena Wang, violinist Paloma So and cellist Namisa Sun performed Mendelssohn’s "Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 49," before British violinist Daniel Hope joined the event online to play Elgar’s “Salut d’Amour” with pianist Niu Niu. Vocalist Cai Chengyu also performed his first single.