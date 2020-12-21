Feature / Art & Culture

Yellow Lounge China sets up outlet in Shanghai

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:12 UTC+8, 2020-12-21       0
Young classical musicians have a brand-new performance stage in Shanghai thanks to Deutsche Grammophon's global classical club night initiative Yellow Lounge.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  21:12 UTC+8, 2020-12-21       0

Young classical musicians have a brand-new performance stage in Shanghai thanks to Deutsche Grammophon’s global classical club night initiative Yellow Lounge, which set up a new permanent base in the city.

Yellow Lounge China, located at the Blackstone Art Space across from the Shanghai Symphony Hall, held its opening performance on Sunday — the eve of the project’s 20th anniversary.

According to conductor Yu Long, who is also music director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, the venue will follow Yellow Lounge’s formula that has brought classical music into eclectic urban venues worldwide with a mix of live performances and DJ/VJ sets.

Yellow Lounge China sets up outlet in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Yu Long, music director of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra

With the support of Universal Music China and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, the venue will host performances by top talent from around the country and abroad.

“We set up an innovative performance stage for young musicians, who are encouraged to showcase their personalities and personal artistic pursuits,” said Yu, who has been named ambassador and curator of Yellow Lounge China.

He added that performances won't be limited to classical music, and young artists and performers will be given the opportunity to “set free their imaginations and fantasies” to attract people to their performances.

Yellow Lounge China sets up outlet in Shanghai
Ti Gong

Classical guitarist Yang Xuefei (right) and erhu performer Lu Yiwen perform at Yellow Lounge China's grand opening.

“This place has a relaxed atmosphere and audiences don’t have to be formally dressed for the shows,” said Yu. “Yellow Lounge has been trying to attract more young people to classical music, as will the Shanghai venue.”

The opening performance featured a group of renowned musicians, including classical guitarist Yang Xuefei, erhu performer Lu Yiwen and the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra’s Magnolia Quartet.

Pianist Serena Wang, violinist Paloma So and cellist Namisa Sun performed Mendelssohn’s "Piano Trio in D minor, Op. 49," before British violinist Daniel Hope joined the event online to play Elgar’s “Salut d’Amour” with pianist Niu Niu. Vocalist Cai Chengyu also performed his first single.

Yellow Lounge China sets up outlet in Shanghai
Ti Gong

British violinist Daniel Hope joins the event online to play Elgar’s “Salut d’Amour” with pianist Niu Niu.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     