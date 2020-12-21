Feature / Art & Culture

Showcasing the very best in Chinese painting

The "John Moores Prize for Painting (China) Exhibition" debuted at Shanghai Minsheng Modern Art Museum last Friday. 
Courtesy of Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum

The “John Moores Prize for Painting (China) Exhibition” debuted at the Shanghai Minsheng Modern Art Museum last Friday. Curated by artist Ding Yi, it features 88 award-winning, short-listed paintings.

The competition received 3,316 entries from across the country. After multiple rounds of review by five international judges, Allison Katz, Sarah Morris, Caragh Thuring, Zhang Xiaogang, and Zhang Peili, five winners were selected — Wuhan-based Li Qiangqiang, Wang Longwei from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and Li Qing, Tan Bide and Yang Wei from Beijing.

The exhibition is divided into three sections: Landscape and Illusion, History and Allegory, and Abstraction and a New Narrative.

“The exhibition presents the many ideological sparks and spiritual expressions of change, contradictions and conflict in life,” said Ding.

Courtesy of Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum

Landscape and Illusion explores the impact of social transformation and urbanization on our visual experiences.

History and Allegory encourages viewers to reflect on their lives, with ancient fables and metaphors that shed light on the ideas behind the paintings.

Abstraction and a New Narrative offers a glimpse of the painters' personal explorations of art in a time of uncertainty. The artists’ viewpoints are transformed into language using images, depictions of nature and human activities.

Courtesy of Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum

Visitors can exchange their tickets for ballots to vote for their favorite paintings.

Due to COVID-19, visitors have to show a green QR health code at the museum entrance and wear a mask the entire time. They can exchange their tickets for ballots to vote for their favorite paintings. The winning artist will receive the “Viewers’ Choice Award” and a 20,000-yuan (US$3,054) prize.

Exhibition info:

Dates: Through February 28 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm (last entry at 5:30pm)
Venue: Shanghai Minsheng Modern Art Museum
Address: 210 Wenshui Rd

汶水路210号

