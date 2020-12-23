Feature / Art & Culture

Fighting the good fight for four-legged furry creatures

"Tail Me A Picture" travels to Shanghai, Chengdu and Guangzhou with 40 award-winning artworks selected from the 2020 Animals Asia Foundation Children's Charity Drawing Competition.
Courtesy of Animal Asia

A promotional banner for the 2020 Animals Asia Foundation Children’s Charity Drawing Competition

After a run in Shenzhen, the exhibition “Tail Me A Picture” travels to Shanghai, Chengdu and Guangzhou with 40 award-winning artworks selected from the 2020 Animals Asia Foundation Children’s Charity Drawing Competition, as well as 10 works by 27-year-old Ni Zhuojun, ambassador of the competition and member of the Guangzhou Children's Palace Troupe’s Studio of Artists with Special Needs. Ten more works by students from Shanghai Xuhui High School will be on show at the T20 Building in Xuhui Dictrict in January.

Launched in July, the competition was open to children aged from 4 to 12 and teenagers with special needs under the age of 18.

Courtesy of Animal Asia

“Tolerance” by Chen Yuduo

Produced and hosted by Animal Asia — a charity whose core mission is to improve the lives of animals across Asia — the exhibition themed “paint for love, hope for paw friends” introduces visitors to the artistic world created by 40 young, talented and imaginative artists. It reflects their love and respect for life to raise awareness about animal welfare and encourage parents to teach their kids about responsible pet care.

Courtesy of Animal Asia

“Happy Little Kitten” by Tang Sibo

Children and their parents can also attend a lecture for tips on raising pets while having a great time with furry four-legged critters.

Founded in 1998 in Hong Kong, Animal Asia advocates for a civilized and respectful coexistence between people and companion animals. It champions the idea that many problems confronting people and animals can be resolved, leading to a harmonious and peaceful world for all.

Courtesy of Animal Asia

After a showing in Shenzhen, “Tail Me A Picture” travels to Shanghai, Chengdu and Guangzhou.

Exhibition info

Shanghai
Date: January 2-3, 10am-6pm
Venue: The T20 Building
Address: 20 Tianyaoqiao Rd

天钥桥路20号

Guangzhou
Dates: Through January 3
Venue: 2/F, Poly Plaza
Address: 10 Xingang Rd E., Haizhu District

广州市海珠区新港东路10号保利广场2楼

Dates: January 16-17
Venue: Canton Tower Tram Station
Address: 222 Yuejiang Rd W., Haizhu District

广州市海珠区阅江西路222号

Chengdu
Dates: Through December 27
Venue: Renhe New City
Address: 505 West Section of Fucheng Ave, Gaoxin District

成都市高新区府城大道西段505号

Lecture info

Date: January 2, 2-6pm
Venue: 1/F, Poly Plaza
Address: 10 Xingang Rd E., Haizhu District

广州市海珠区新港东路10号保利广场1楼

﻿
