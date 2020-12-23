Feature / Art & Culture

Ink-wash painters showcase signature styles

Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:57 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0
The "Nine-City United Art Exhibition," featuring an assortment of ink-wash paintings created by local artists, is underway at Shanghai Jing'an International Center.
Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:57 UTC+8, 2020-12-24       0

The “Nine-City United Art Exhibition,” featuring an assortment of ink-wash paintings created by local artists, is underway at Shanghai Jing'an International Center through Monday.

Celebrating its ninth anniversary, the exhibition has been a platform to promote ink-wash paintings created by new and veteran local artists to the public. 

It's divided into three sections — Urban Landscape, Poetic Jiangnan and Warm Objects.

Participating artists include Le Zhenwen, Ding Xiaozhen, Hong Jian and Bao Ying, who have all established their own signature styles.

Hong is known for painting old villa houses and street scenes in downtown Shanghai. However, “Traveling in France No. 8” — featured in the exhibition — depicts a French countryside scene, showcasing Hong's gift for rendering landscapes on rice paper.

“I didn’t include any people in the work, which conjures up a soothing atmosphere and the impression of being in a hanging garden,” said Hong.

Le's ink-wash paintings fuse traditional techniques and modern flair, with great attention given to the smallest details. Born in 1956 in Zhenhai, Zhejiang Province, Le studied in Tokyo where he was influenced by the arrangements and harmony of Japanese painting.

Exhibition info

Dates: Through December 28, 10am-6pm
Venue: Shanghai Jing'an International Center
Address: 89 Yutong Rd

Ink-wash painters showcase signature styles

Hong Jian's "Traveling in France No. 8"

Ink-wash painters showcase signature styles

Zhang Chi's "Deep Valley"

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     