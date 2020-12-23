Ink-wash painters showcase signature styles

The "Nine-City United Art Exhibition," featuring an assortment of ink-wash paintings created by local artists, is underway at Shanghai Jing'an International Center.

Celebrating its ninth anniversary, the exhibition has been a platform to promote ink-wash paintings created by new and veteran local artists to the public.

It's divided into three sections — Urban Landscape, Poetic Jiangnan and Warm Objects.

Participating artists include Le Zhenwen, Ding Xiaozhen, Hong Jian and Bao Ying, who have all established their own signature styles.



Hong is known for painting old villa houses and street scenes in downtown Shanghai. However, “Traveling in France No. 8” — featured in the exhibition — depicts a French countryside scene, showcasing Hong's gift for rendering landscapes on rice paper.



“I didn’t include any people in the work, which conjures up a soothing atmosphere and the impression of being in a hanging garden,” said Hong.



Le's ink-wash paintings fuse traditional techniques and modern flair, with great attention given to the smallest details. Born in 1956 in Zhenhai, Zhejiang Province, Le studied in Tokyo where he was influenced by the arrangements and harmony of Japanese painting.



Exhibition info

Dates: Through December 28, 10am-6pm

Venue: Shanghai Jing'an International Center

Address: 89 Yutong Rd