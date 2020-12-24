Simon Ma exhibition at Three on the Bund

The Hong Kong native, now a Shanghai resident, started painting at the age of 7 and his latest exhibition in the city comprises sculptures and paintings.

An exhibition of sculptures and paintings by artist Simon Ma opens at Three on the Bund on Saturday.

Organized by the Conservatory of International Style and Cultural Arts (CISCA) and Drago Cavallo, the exhibition runs through April 9.

Ma is noted for his cross-media work involving sculpture, architecture and interior design.

A Hong Kong native, now a Shanghai resident, Ma started painting at the age of 7 and design at 13.

Love and care is a permanent theme in his works. A signature sculpture features an angel with a dragon’s head and a horse with wings.

CISCA was founded in Beijing in 2009 by Flora Zeta Cheong-Leen, a renowned ballet dancer and fashion designer. It provided the first internationally recognized ballet and modern dancing courses on Chinese mainland. It also offers free dance lessons for children in impoverished areas and orphans so they might find jobs related to stage when they grow up.

Cheong-Leen says: “Art of different kinds are connected, just like sculpture is like a static dancing while dancing is like a piece of moving sculpture.”