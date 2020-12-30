'Magic Day' on show at Liu Haisu Art Museum

Exhibition curated by 12-year-old Pan Yan and 16-year-old Li Zhenyan features more than 100 artworks created by students from middle and primary schools in the city.

On the last day of 2020, Liu Haisu Art Museum is unveiling a special exhibition called “Art Museum Magic Day.”

Running through February 15, the exhibition is curated by 12-year-old Pan Yan and 16-year-old Li Zhenyan under chief curator Luo Yi'er.

In the digital era, the childhood of today’s children greatly differs from those in the past.

Featuring more than 100 artworks created by students from middle and primary schools in the city, the exhibition is divided into six categories — City and Memory, Internet and Self-recognition, Salute to Nature, Salute to Master, Design from the Students and Case Study of the Education of Art Museums.

According to organizers, the exhibition aims to explore the possibilities of art education with art museums.

For example, in the "Design from the Students" section, primary school students start to understand the difference between design and art. After visiting some design exhibitions, they will learn how to make pieces of good design, such as the logo of a student league.

One impressive work in the "Salute to Master" section features the image of Transformers depicted via traditional brushstrokes on rice paper.

Exhibition info

Date: Through February 15 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: Liu Haisu Art Museum

Address: 1609 Yan’an Rd W.