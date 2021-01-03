Feature / Art & Culture

Contemporary art melded with environmental protection

One Ton Project and Open Media Lab held a party "Sustainable Vitality Cross Media Night" to share their views on how to develop a sustainable future.
One Ton Project and Open Media Lab recently held a party “Sustainable Vitality Cross Media Night” to share their views on how to develop a sustainable future.

Since 2018, One Ton Project has been transforming used industrial materials through art and design, and has financially supported children to regain their sight.

“We found many friends with the same values regarding energy conservation and environmental protection, including artists, designers, scientists and manufacturers," said Chen Xi of One Ton Project. "We hope our alliance OSTC will form a collective power to push forward a sustainable future.”

In her eyes, the creativity of art is not to produce more concrete materials, but to rediscover the form of existing materials.

Open Media Lab is a cultural experiment lab based on digital intimacy and frontier media art that expands the scope and definition of contemporary art. Open Media Lab focuses on virtual reality, augmented reality, mobile art, social media and acoustic art.

Also at the event, One Ton Project and iag, a contemporary art house, announced they will collaborate this year in the areas of contemporary art and sustainable environmental protection.

Top
     