Local artists tell stories of old Shanghai through paper cutting

To Li Shoubai, a Shanghainese artist renowned for his painting and paper-cut artworks, paper cutting is something like a western sketch.

Described as “the root of the city," Shikumen, or stone gate residences, has been an important element throughout Li’s decades-long artistic career. Despite dramatic changes, his paper cutting and other Shanghai-style works bring back distant memories shared by many locals that serve as reminders of old Shanghai life rarely seen today.

Li Shiyi, Li's daughter, inherited the artistic gene and started a Shanghai-style paper-cutting craft course enabling more people to learn the skill, and then set out on a global tour to promote it. She's also created a cross-cultural bridge featuring art exchanges.

Watch the video above for more in-depth stories.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Dai Qian
