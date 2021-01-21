Feature / Art & Culture

Larger-than-life celebration of Year of the Ox

Chinese New Year's lighting decorations and art installations have been set up at the Bund Finance Center to celebrate the Year of the Ox.
The fountain plaza is decorated with 200 red and golden lanterns.

Chinese New Year's lighting decorations and art installations have been set up at the Bund Finance Center to celebrate the Year of the Ox.

The major installation at the center's shopping mall uses 3D holographic technology to project ox images onto 20 giant mirrors, creating a festive ambiance. The fountain plaza is decorated with 200 red and golden lanterns.

A series of interactive New Year's activities will take place on weekends through the end of February.

Folk artists in intangible cultural heritage showcase their paper-cutting and embroidery talents.

The center's Kyoto House is hosting an exhibition of exquisite Japanese porcelain art.

Bookstore Read & Social@The Bund is partnering with the Huangpu District Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Center to host traditional handicraft workshops.

The center's night market on Fengjing Road has attracted close to 6 million visitors since it opened last June. Beginning this spring, it will feature a range of events that offer visitors immersive experiences combining shopping and entertainment.

﻿
