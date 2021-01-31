Feature / Art & Culture

Brazil bros' graffiti-art fantasy

Brazilian artist duo OSGEMEOS' latest exhibition "You Are My Guest," is running  at Fosun Foundation through February 26.
Pablo Picasso once said, “It took me four years to paint like Raphael, but a lifetime to paint like a child.”

And the quote appears to be the inspiration behind Brazilian artist duo OSGEMEOS’ latest exhibition “You Are My Guest,” which appears to be like a child’s wonderland running wild at Fosun Foundation through February 26.

“OSGEMEOS” is the Portuguese for twins. The artists, Gustavo and Otavio Pandolfo, are twins.

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, in 1974, the brothers constructed their own unique artistic language through interaction and play in the early 1980s.

It is their first exhibition in China and the show features 11 series of their works, with 200 individual art pieces, ranging from large-scale artworks, paintings, art installations to sound pieces.

The exhibition reflects the two artists’ exploration of the subconscious and challenge of artistic traditions.

When stepping into the surreal space, conjured up by the artists’ dreamlike visual language, visitors can feel the art’s warmth and the healing energy radiating from the works.

Blending influences of Brazilian folklore, hip-hop culture, political commentary and personal history, many of their murals and paintings are centered on characters in a self-made fantasy world called “Tritez.”

The Brazilian duo has been pioneering an entirely new graffiti-art style that stands apart from the usual European-American tradition.

The theme of dreams is one of their biggest sources of inspiration. Rooted in a world where they see and imagine, their works are marked by yellow-skinned cartoon figures, with elongated limbs of imbalanced proportions and fine outlines, and exquisite geometric patterns in bright colors, bringing the viewer into a surreal experience between reality and dreams.

OSGEMEOS actively move beyond the streets of São Paulo to create murals, paintings, sculptures, site-specific installations and video works with a strong distinctive personal style. They have a huge following on Instagram and hope their voice will be heard through their art, bond with the public and use art to cure people’s ills.

OSGEMEOS’ most representative work of public art is the six giants they created on silos for the Vancouver Biennale.

‘You Are My Guest’

Dates: Through February 26 (closed on Mondays), 10am-6pm; Thursdays and Saturdays, 10am-8pm

Tickets: 100 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Fosun Foundation

Address: 600 Zhongshan Road E2

Captions:

“The Valley of the Scared Mountain,” yarn and fabric rug

“The Souls,” mixed media installation

“Eclipse of the Sun”— Courtesy of OSGEMEOS and Shanghai Fosun Foundation


“Eclipse of the Sun”— Courtesy of OSGEMEOS and Shanghai Fosun Foundation

﻿
