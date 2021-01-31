Photographer captures city's evolving nature

A "Splendid Journey, Beauty and Love" by Yu Huiwen is currently underway at Jiushi Art Museum through the end of February.

Organized by Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum and Shanghai Charity Foundation, a “Splendid Journey, Beauty and Love” by Yu Huiwen is currently underway at Jiushi Art Museum through the end of February.



Yu, a member of Chinese Photographers’ Association, prefers to focus her lens on Shanghai’s urban development. The 63 pictures showcased at the exhibition are selected from photographs captured over the past decade.

Yu has a gift for shooting from a unique angle with brilliant colors to reflect the vicissitudes of the city. The artist also excels in slide-lighting and back-lighting, to render a dramatic aura.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the swift use of lighting in the lamp box behind her photos.

The different layers of brilliant hues in her photographs unwittingly give a strong texture similar to an oil canvas.

If visitors look closely, they can see a refraction of light when they move from one direction to another, giving an unexpected visual experience.

As one of the founders of the Shanghai Charity Foundation, Yu has been engaged in the philanthropic activities for many years. She has donated her works to promote philanthropy to aid orphans, street children, widows, widowers and the disabled.

Dates: Through February 28 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum

Address: 6F, 27 Zhongshan Road E1







