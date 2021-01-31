Feature / Art & Culture

Photographer captures city's evolving nature

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-01-31       0
A "Splendid Journey, Beauty and Love" by Yu Huiwen is currently underway at Jiushi Art Museum through the end of February.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-01-31       0

Organized by Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum and Shanghai Charity Foundation, a “Splendid Journey, Beauty and Love” by Yu Huiwen is currently underway at Jiushi Art Museum through the end of February.

Yu, a member of Chinese Photographers’ Association, prefers to focus her lens on Shanghai’s urban development. The 63 pictures showcased at the exhibition are selected from photographs captured over the past decade.

Yu has a gift for shooting from a unique angle with brilliant colors to reflect the vicissitudes of the city. The artist also excels in slide-lighting and back-lighting, to render a dramatic aura.

One of the highlights of the exhibition is the swift use of lighting in the lamp box behind her photos.

The different layers of brilliant hues in her photographs unwittingly give a strong texture similar to an oil canvas.

If visitors look closely, they can see a refraction of light when they move from one direction to another, giving an unexpected visual experience.

As one of the founders of the Shanghai Charity Foundation, Yu has been engaged in the philanthropic activities for many years. She has donated her works to promote philanthropy to aid orphans, street children, widows, widowers and the disabled.

Dates: Through February 28 (closed on Mondays), 10am-5pm

Venue: Shanghai Jiushi Art Museum

Address: 6F, 27 Zhongshan Road E1



Photographer captures citys evolving nature

“Sleepless Shanghai 1: Yangshan Deep-Water Port” by Yu Huiwen

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     