ARTOUSE a new spot on Shanghai's art map

The French section of ARTOUSE, a new venue for exhibitions from around the world which is situated in an old villa on Beijing Road W., opened to the public recently.
Ti Gong

ARTOUSE is housed in an old villa in downtown Shanghai.

A new venue — ARTOUSE — has appeared on Shanghai’s art map.

Established by Geewin Art Management Co and Shanghai Morning Post, it provides space for exhibitions and international cultural exchanges.

The French section of ARTOUSE, which is in an old villa at 1198 Beijing Road W., opened to the public recently.

The venue’s first occupant is Galerie 12, an internationally acclaimed gallery focused on photography. Established in 2007, the gallery represents 30 top European photographers, including Jean-Marie Périer, Giovanni Gastel and Anja Niemi.

Route 6 Space has also unveiled its opening exhibition entitled “INTERZONE” with video and photographs. The exhibition includes a collaboration with New York dancer Anneliese through a video and short film via the angle of structural artist kent.

Following the French section, ARTOUSE will attract other overseas galleries and institutions from South Korea, Japan, the United States, Singapore and Thailand in the future with various exhibitions every month.

Ti Gong

A mixed-media work by kent at Route 6 Space

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
