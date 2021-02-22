Buzzword: 针不戳 Neat/great/brilliant

针不戳 zhēnbúchuò

Neat/great/brilliant

The expression “针不戳” derives from its homophone “真不错,” translating to “great, neat or brilliant.” It originated from Qiezi, an eSports livestreamer well-known by his Counter-Strike video: Global Offensive, a multiplayer first-person shooter video game. In a team-building session, he got up in the morning wearing his funny boxers, and said in his Cantonese Mandarin accent “针不戳，住在山里针不戳,” or in English “It’s so neat living in the mountains.” Netizens find it a playful and teasing way to express their admiration or praise, and thus the expression has gone viral online.

你看过长沙新垣结衣绵羊料理的B站视频吗？她经常做一些新奇的创意菜，看上去针不戳！

Nǐ kànguò Chángshā Xīnyuán Jiéyī Miányáng Liàolǐ de B zhàn shìpín ma? Tā jīngcháng zuò yìxiē xīnqí de chuàngyìcài, kànshàngqù zhēnbúchuò!

Have you ever watched videos from Sheep Cuisine, who is dubbed as Changsha’s Yui Aragaki, on video-sharing platform Bilibili? She often makes some creative dishes and they all look really neat.

san值狂掉 san zhí kuángdiào

Extremely shocked or frightened (a plummet of sanity points)

The notion of “san值” comes from the game “Call of Cthulhu,” a horror fiction role-playing game based on H.P. Lovecraft’s story of the same name and the associated Cthulhu Mythos. The term refers to “sanity points,” which in the game measures the stability of a character’s mind. When the point hits zero, the character will lose their mind and become insane. The term “san值狂掉,” literally meaning a plummet of sanity points, is extended to describe people’s extreme fright, horror or anger when seeing something supernatural, horrible or unreasonable.

他非常害怕看恐怖片。一张恐怖电影的宣传海报都能让他san值狂掉。

Tā fēicháng hàipà kàn kǒngbùpiān. Yìzhāng kǒngbù diànyǐng de xuānchuán hǎibào dōu néng ràng tā san zhí kuángdiào.

He is terrified of watching thriller movies. A poster of a horror film would make him feel extremely frightened.