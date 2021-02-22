Feature / Art & Culture

Buzzword: 针不戳 Neat/great/brilliant

﻿ Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  13:45 UTC+8, 2021-02-22       0
The expression "针不戳" derives from its homophone "真不错," translating to "great, neat or brilliant."
﻿ Song Xinyi
Song Xinyi
  13:45 UTC+8, 2021-02-22       0

针不戳 zhēnbúchuò

Neat/great/brilliant

Buzzword: 针不戳 Neat/great/brilliant

It originated from Qiezi, an eSports livestreamer well-known by his Counter-Strike video: Global Offensive. In a team-building session, he got up in the morning wearing his funny boxers, and said in his Cantonese Mandarin accent “针不戳，住在山里针不戳,” or in English “It’s so neat living in the mountains.”

The expression “针不戳” derives from its homophone “真不错,” translating to “great, neat or brilliant.” It originated from Qiezi, an eSports livestreamer well-known by his Counter-Strike video: Global Offensive, a multiplayer first-person shooter video game. In a team-building session, he got up in the morning wearing his funny boxers, and said in his Cantonese Mandarin accent “针不戳，住在山里针不戳,” or in English “It’s so neat living in the mountains.” Netizens find it a playful and teasing way to express their admiration or praise, and thus the expression has gone viral online. 

你看过长沙新垣结衣绵羊料理的B站视频吗？她经常做一些新奇的创意菜，看上去针不戳！

Nǐ kànguò Chángshā Xīnyuán Jiéyī Miányáng Liàolǐ de B zhàn shìpín ma? Tā jīngcháng zuò yìxiē xīnqí de chuàngyìcài, kànshàngqù zhēnbúchuò!

Have you ever watched videos from Sheep Cuisine, who is dubbed as Changsha’s Yui Aragaki, on video-sharing platform Bilibili? She often makes some creative dishes and they all look really neat.

san值狂掉 san zhí kuángdiào

Extremely shocked or frightened (a plummet of sanity points)

Buzzword: 针不戳 Neat/great/brilliant

A screen-shot image of the game "Don't Starve." The notion of “san值” refers to "sanity points," used in video games to measure the stability of a character’s mind.

The notion of “san值” comes from the game “Call of Cthulhu,” a horror fiction role-playing game based on H.P. Lovecraft’s story of the same name and the associated Cthulhu Mythos. The term refers to “sanity points,” which in the game measures the stability of a character’s mind. When the point hits zero, the character will lose their mind and become insane. The term “san值狂掉,” literally meaning a plummet of sanity points, is extended to describe people’s extreme fright, horror or anger when seeing something supernatural, horrible or unreasonable.

他非常害怕看恐怖片。一张恐怖电影的宣传海报都能让他san值狂掉。

Tā fēicháng hàipà kàn kǒngbùpiān. Yìzhāng kǒngbù diànyǐng de xuānchuán hǎibào dōu néng ràng tā san zhí kuángdiào.

He is terrified of watching thriller movies. A poster of a horror film would make him feel extremely frightened.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     