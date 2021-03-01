A modern take on ancient porcelain making

To protect Zhejiang Province's intangible cultural heritage, the Zhejiang Museum will host a series of exhibitions this year.

West Lake Art Gallery / Ti Gong

To protect Zhejiang Province’s intangible cultural heritage, Zhejiang Museum will host a series of exhibitions this year, displaying porcelain, bamboo-weaved handicrafts, jade, lacquerware and metal sculptures at West Lake Art Gallery, an affliated venue of the museum, with the Wuzhou Kiln porcelain exhibition which runs through March 28, featuring more than 100 different ceramic pieces.

For centuries, the Longquan Kiln reigned supreme over neighboring kilns, including the Wuzhou Kiln in the city of Jinhua.

Ancient Wuzhou craftspeople began to use fire to craft porcelain during the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220). By increasing the fire’s temperature, the glaze finish became smooth and clean.

The Wuzhou Kiln reached its heyday during the Tang (AD618-907) and Song (960-1279) dynasties.

West Lake Art Gallery / Ti Gong

However, the kiln tapered off during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties and almost disappeared in the modern porcelain industry.

In a bid to revive ancient kiln techniques, local artisans began emulating the complicated centuries-old craftsmanship, spending years researching and learning the firing techniques and clay composition.

After four generations, artisans resurrected Wuzhou Kiln in 2004, adding modern aesthetics to create new designs.

Today, the creations of master Chen Xinhua are considered among the best modern-day replicated works. Chen has spent years cultivating apprentices to pass along his skills.

He and his apprentices donated 25 porcelain pieces to the Zhejiang Museum.

Different from porcelain produced in other kilns, Wuzhou porcelain features sophisticated engraved patterns and different shades of sandy beige.

Craftsmen adjusted the clay composition and glazing techniques to create different varieties of beige. Their elegant shapes and jade-like textures symbolize the peak of modern porcelain manufacturing.

West Lake Art Gallery / Ti Gong

Date: Through March 28 (closed on Mondays)

Venue: West Lake Art Gallery

Admission: Free

Address: 25 Gushan Rd

孤山路25号