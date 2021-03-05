Feature / Art & Culture

Buzzword: 好嫁风 Easy-to-get-married style

Liu Xiaolin
Liu Xiaolin
  14:47 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0
A recent Weibo post cast the spotlight on a fashion trend called "easy-to-get-married style." 
Liu Xiaolin
Liu Xiaolin
  14:47 UTC+8, 2021-03-08       0

好嫁风 hǎojià fēng

Easy-to-get-married style

Buzzword: 好嫁风 Easy-to-get-married style

The look of Japanese actress Kuniko Ishigami in TV drama "Heartbroken Chocolatier“ sets an example for the "easy-to-get-married" fashion trend.

A recent Weibo post cast the spotlight on a fashion trend called “easy-to-get-married style.” Chinese actress Song Yi posted the wardrobe of her new character with a hashtag “easy-to-get-married style,” which presents a feminine style of chiffon one-pieces, woolen sweaters and cardigans in soft colors. The post quickly aroused controversy as many Chinese netizens disagreed with the idea of females “dressing up for marriage.” Song had to edit the post, remove the hashtag overnight and apologized for her improper choice of words. The so-called easy-to-get-married style comes from the Japanese word “moteru,” meaning “appeal to” or “popularize” in English. It was later used in China to describe a certain look of women in elegant, easy-going outfits and light makeup, which is believed to be admired by most men in traditional Asian notion. However, in recent years the fashion trend has been widely criticized by Chinese female netizens who detest the idea of pampering their spouses through the style of dress, or even at the price of one’s own likes and individuality.    

追求“好嫁风”是我能想到的最俗的事情。

Zhuīqiú “hǎojià fēng” shì wǒ néng xiǎngdào de zuìsú de shìqing.

The pursuit of “easy-to-get-married style” is one of the most cheesy things I can imagine.

阴阳人 yīnyángrén

People who are deliberately ambiguous, cynical, duplicitous or with sarcasm

Buzzword: 好嫁风 Easy-to-get-married style
Imaginechina

In today’s social network platform, the word “阴阳人” can be applied to situations where people act dishonestly, behave duplicitous or whose ideas change with no solid ground or basic rules.

The word “阴阳人” is a common , even a bit vulgar, usage referring to androgyny, based on the yin-yang theory from Chinese Taoism, a classic theory of contrasts in Chinese culture. However, in today’s social network platform, the word is very often used as a variation of the set-phrase “阴阳怪气,” describing people who are extremely peculiar and cynical, or people who speak with dark humor and sarcasm. It can be applied to situations where people act dishonestly, behave duplicitous or whose ideas change with no solid ground or basic rules.

他总是当面一套背后一套，老阴阳人了。

Tā zǒngshì dāngmiàn yítào bèihòu yítào, lǎo yīnyángrén le.

He often acts in different ways to different people, what a man of duplicity.  

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Weibo
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     