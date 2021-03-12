Culture center opens doors to Peking Opera art

Shanghai Jingju Culture Center finally opened its doors to a series of programs after three years of renovation.

Shanghai Jingju Culture Center finally opened its doors to a series of programs after three years of renovation.

The center, located on Yueyang Road, has been developed into a base to preserve and promote the arts of Jingju, popularly known as Peking Opera.

Avant-garde technologies, such as augmented reality and virtual reality, will be incorporated into the Peking Opera workshops, small concerts and exhibitions for a more immersive, interactive experience.

A 1:35 size model on the scenes of the Peking Opera play “Grand Occasion, in the Golden Years of Zhenguan,” is one program highlight, which demonstrates how a stage set changes every 45 seconds.

Visitors can also get up close and personal to the opera art’s charm through regular public art events, including the “Follow Me” training sessions and theme lectures by Peking Opera artists.

Ti Gong

Zhang Fan, director of Shanghai Peking Opera Troupe, revealed plans for diverse public events so enthusiasts can learn about traditional opera, such as a current exhibition about the life and career of Zhou Xinfang.

Valuable manuscripts, photos, video materials, stage costumes and props are all on display to provide an insight into the Zhou’s artistic achievements. More than half of the photos on display are on view to the public for the first time.

Exquisite headgear and a silver headdress, worn by Zhou are also on show.

Zhou, founder of the Qi vocal school, has portrayed numerous characters in more than 650 plays.

The center also offers a theater make-up program for fans of the genre, while children can take part in Peking Opera do-it-yourself sessions and story sharing.

In addition to the themed exhibitions, the center will invite Peking Opera artists to host master classes and salons, and introduce the charm of classic plays and different vocal schools of the art.

Reservations should be made in advance through the center’s WeChat public account: SHJCC168.

Ti Gong

Venue info

Dates: Tuesday and Friday, 10am-4pm

Venue: Shanghai Jingju Culture Center

Address: 168 Yueyang Road