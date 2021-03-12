Feature / Art & Culture

Culture center opens doors to Peking Opera art

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:24 UTC+8, 2021-03-12       0
Shanghai Jingju Culture Center finally opened its doors to a series of programs after three years of renovation.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:24 UTC+8, 2021-03-12       0

Shanghai Jingju Culture Center finally opened its doors to a series of programs after three years of renovation.

The center, located on Yueyang Road, has been developed into a base to preserve and promote the arts of Jingju, popularly known as Peking Opera.

Avant-garde technologies, such as augmented reality and virtual reality, will be incorporated into the Peking Opera workshops, small concerts and exhibitions for a more immersive, interactive experience.

A 1:35 size model on the scenes of the Peking Opera play “Grand Occasion, in the Golden Years of Zhenguan,” is one program highlight, which demonstrates how a stage set changes every 45 seconds.

Visitors can also get up close and personal to the opera art’s charm through regular public art events, including the “Follow Me” training sessions and theme lectures by Peking Opera artists.

Culture center opens doors to Peking Opera art
Ti Gong

The center has been developed into a base to preserve and promote Peking Opera.

Zhang Fan, director of Shanghai Peking Opera Troupe, revealed plans for diverse public events so enthusiasts can learn about traditional opera, such as a current exhibition about the life and career of Zhou Xinfang.

Valuable manuscripts, photos, video materials, stage costumes and props are all on display to provide an insight into the Zhou’s artistic achievements. More than half of the photos on display are on view to the public for the first time.

Exquisite headgear and a silver headdress, worn by Zhou are also on show.

Zhou, founder of the Qi vocal school, has portrayed numerous characters in more than 650 plays. 

The center also offers a theater make-up program for fans of the genre, while children can take part in Peking Opera do-it-yourself sessions and story sharing.

In addition to the themed exhibitions, the center will invite Peking Opera artists to host master classes and salons, and introduce the charm of classic plays and different vocal schools of the art.

Reservations should be made in advance through the center’s WeChat public account: SHJCC168.

Culture center opens doors to Peking Opera art
Ti Gong

The center is located on Yueyang Road.

Venue info

Dates: Tuesday and Friday, 10am-4pm
Venue: Shanghai Jingju Culture Center
Address: 168 Yueyang Road

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     