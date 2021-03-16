Feature / Art & Culture

An eclectic collision of graffiti art and music

The exhibition "Manque de Recul: Interdisciplinary Trends in Art" features an eclectic mix of art created by more than 60 artists accompanied by electronic music.
What is the striking impact when graffiti collides with music?

The answer lies in the exhibition “Manque de Recul: Interdisciplinary Trends in Art,” underway at Pearl Art Museum through May 5.

The exhibition features an eclectic mix of art created by more than 60 artists, including paper-cutting artist Chen Fenwan, ink-graffiti artist Chen Yingjie and Victoria Lu, the first female art critic and curator in the Chinese contemporary art world.

Recently, Chen Yingjie and Anti-General, an electronic music producer, gave an on-site audio/visual performance.

Chen Yingjie works on his graffiti piece as Anti-General performs at the exhibition.

Chen, who began studying Chinese painting at the age of 3, has been engaged in the combination of classical Chinese ink-wash painting and Western graffiti art in different ways, working to find a balance between the two conflicting cultural forms.

By casting off cultural restrictions, he established a new artistic language exclusively of his own. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, he created "Gravity” with a kaleidoscope of colors to express the conflict and relationship between man and nature.

His "2020 Breaking-Loong” series drew inspiration from the martial arts philosophy of Bruce Lee, attempting to build a realm in which Eastern and Western painting styles merge with no conflict.

An eclectic collision of graffiti art and music
Anti-General plays electronic music.

Anti-General seeks “to render unlimited imagination with different layers of understanding between video, graffiti and music. Music is closely linked with other art genres. I don’t want music to be bonded, and I hope this collision between music and graffiti is a new exchange and breakthrough."

